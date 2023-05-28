Motorcyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in L.A. County

The Los Angeles Police Department is recently investigating a fatal hit-and-run coincidence that came about in Northridge, ensuing in the demise of a person on Saturday.

According to government, a gloomy coloured BMW sedan travelling eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard hit a motorbike touring westbound on Roscoe Boulevard round 5:40 pm after creating a left flip. The BMW motive force didn’t forestall to supply help or file the incident.

Footage captured after the coincidence confirmed the motorbike on its facet with particles scattered at the flooring.

The sufferer’s id has no longer been launched but. Anyone with information relating to this coincidence is inspired to touch Valley Traffic Division Detective Ortega at 818-644-8035 or Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114. Community individuals who assist in the investigation can obtain a praise of as much as $50,000.