Motown Icon Smokey Robinson Resents Being Called ‘African-American,’ Reclaims Power In Being Called Black

The prolific singer accountable for worldwide classics reminiscent of “Cruisin,’” “You’ve Actually Received a Maintain on Me,” and “Tracks of My Tears,” Smokey Robinson has had it with being known as an African American.
First carried out in 2003 throughout a Def Poetry finale, Robinson penned a poem titled “A Black American,” through which he describes the historical past of his ancestors and what being Black means to him.
An ode to reclaiming energy behind the phrase Black, he ponders and critiques the slew of names Black Individuals have been known as all through historical past. To honor Black Historical past Month, his poem was not too long ago became an animation by a college instructor to tell his college students concerning the Black expertise.
Robinson joined The View to go additional in-depth about being labeled African American:
“I believe that whenever you do this, you’re disclaiming all of the issues, the contributions that Black individuals have made to America,” he stated. “You see, I contemplate myself to be a Black American, and I take pleasure in being known as Black, and Black has been so negativized as a colour down all through historical past, by those that needed to negativize it. And so it spilled over into the Black group and to the Black individuals. And even Black individuals again within the day calling one another Black was an indication for a battle…”
The Motown legend goes on to say that Black Individuals have bestowed a lot positivity and tradition and have even given their lives to battle in all of the American wars; they didn’t achieve this for Timbuktu or Kenya, however have spilled their blood for Louisiana and Georgia and Alabama. He emphatically states that their contributions ought to be appropriately acknowledged.
“I resent being known as African American as a result of Black individuals have contributed a lot to the event of the US of America,” he stated.