MountainVillageresident,businessownerAbbottSmith,37,dies|News

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
MountainVillageofficialsannouncedSundaythatTellurideDistillingCompanyfounderStevenAbbottSmith,37,waskilledinasinglemotorcycleaccidentonDoubleEagleDrive. Accordingtoanewsreleasetheaccidentoccurredaround6:30p.m.onSaturday,May21onDoubleEagleDrive. 

Abbott,ashewasknownbytofriendsandlovedones,wasonhiswayhomewhenhismotorcyclelefttheroad.ThecrashanditscauseareunderinvestigationbytheMountainVillagePoliceDepartment,ColoradoStatePatrolandtheSanMiguelCountyCoroner. 

SmithopenedtheTellurideDistillingCompanywithhiswifeJoannain2015,andtheTastingRoominMountainVillagein2019,andwasanactivememberoftheMountainVillagecommunityasbotharesidentandbusinessowner.HeservedontheTellurideMountainVillageOwnersAssociationBoard,theMountainVillagePromotionalAssociationandwasrecentlyappointedtotheTown’sMeadowsResidentAdvisoryCommittee.  

SmithissurvivedbyhismotherStephanie,hisfatherJames,hisbrothersJimmyandJohn,hiswifeJoannaandhisdaughterRaegan“Rae”whowasbornearlierthisyear. 

“TheMVPDandTownwouldliketoextendourdeepestcondolencestoSmith’sfamilyandthosewholovedandknewhim,”thenewsreleasestated.“Smithwillbedeeplymissedinthecommunity.”

GriefcounselingresourcesareavailableforthecommunitythroughTriCountyHealthNetwork.Visit tchnetwork.org formoreinformation.  





