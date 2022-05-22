MountainVillageresident,businessownerAbbottSmith,37,dies|News

MountainVillageofficialsannouncedSundaythatTellurideDistillingCompanyfounderStevenAbbottSmith,37,waskilledinasinglemotorcycleaccidentonDoubleEagleDrive. Accordingtoanewsreleasetheaccidentoccurredaround6:30p.m.onSaturday,May21onDoubleEagleDrive. Abbott,ashewasknownbytofriendsandlovedones,wasonhiswayhomewhenhismotorcyclelefttheroad.ThecrashanditscauseareunderinvestigationbytheMountainVillagePoliceDepartment,ColoradoStatePatrolandtheSanMiguelCountyCoroner. SmithopenedtheTellurideDistillingCompanywithhiswifeJoannain2015,andtheTastingRoominMountainVillagein2019,andwasanactivememberoftheMountainVillagecommunityasbotharesidentandbusinessowner.HeservedontheTellurideMountainVillageOwnersAssociationBoard,theMountainVillagePromotionalAssociationandwasrecentlyappointedtotheTown’sMeadowsResidentAdvisoryCommittee. SmithissurvivedbyhismotherStephanie,hisfatherJames,hisbrothersJimmyandJohn,hiswifeJoannaandhisdaughterRaegan“Rae”whowasbornearlierthisyear. “TheMVPDandTownwouldliketoextendourdeepestcondolencestoSmith’sfamilyandthosewholovedandknewhim,”thenewsreleasestated.“Smithwillbedeeplymissedinthecommunity.” GriefcounselingresourcesareavailableforthecommunitythroughTriCountyHealthNetwork.Visit tchnetwork.org formoreinformation.