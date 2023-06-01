Mourning family pleads for witnesses of fatal road rage shooting to come forward

SAN ANTONIO – A family from San Antonio is heartbroken as they plead for any witnesses to come forward with information in regards to the fatal road rage shooting of their 26-year-old daughter.

The suspect, 23-year-old Kasey Garcia, has been arrested for the dying of Vanessa Martinez and is these days out on bond watching for an indictment in accordance to police stories.

Mary Alice Martinez, the mum of the sufferer, expressed how tough it’s been for her family to take care of the loss of one of their 4 youngsters. She said that “everybody is just devastated.”

Martinez additionally defined essentially the most difficult side of the placement, which is explaining to Vanessa’s two youngsters underneath the age of 5 why their mom is not returning house. She stated, “The 3-year-old just keeps saying, ‘Mommy die?’ Then he had a little breakdown…I’ve told them to cry, and I’ve held them in my arms, and we sobbed together.”

The family expressed gratitude in opposition to a witness on the shooting that passed off on May 21 at 9:30 p.m. on the gasoline station on NW Loop 410 and W Military at the West Side. Martinez stated, “From what I know from the detective and witness, it’s extremely senseless.”

Vanessa was once a passenger within the automobile and was once no longer armed, in accordance to her mom. The main points surrounding the incident that led to the shooting are nonetheless unclear to the family. They hope that those that have been provide on the gasoline station that evening come forward to be in contact with SAPD detectives.

