Editor's Pick

MSU Texas professor featured in Houston art project

May 21, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments




WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) – An art piece made by Midwestern State University professor Suguru Hiraid has made its way to Houston.

Hiraid’s “Maneki Cat Altar” is part of a project called True North located in the Heights neighborhood. The project features seven other outdoor sculptures.

The sculpture is interactive. It turns with the wind and beckons visitors for a closer look. The cat’s paw movement is possible thanks to solar power.

Hiraide’s said, “It’s a great honor and opportunity to show my work at the beautiful historic esplanade.” His work has been displayed nationally and internationally,

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram