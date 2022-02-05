Mud and murder: Inside the Ezra McCandless investigation





Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

On March 23, 2018, Wisconsin investigators discovered a puzzling scene that seemed to disprove a young woman’s story of assault. They followed a set of footprints down this muddy road in Spring Brook, Wisconsin.

Stuck in the mud Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

On the road, investigators found this car stuck in the mud. In the back seat was the body of Alex Woodworth.

An artist’s car Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

The distinctive car belonged to Ezra McCandless, Alex Woodworth’s ex-girlfriend. She was an amateur artist and often used her car as a canvas.

Processing the scene Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

Ezra McCandless told officers that Alex Woodworth had attacked her in the back seat of her car. But when investigators began to process the crime scene, the evidence they found told a different story.

Blood evidence Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

Most of the blood evidence at the scene was found outside of the car – contradicting Ezra McCandless’ story that the attack took place in the car’s back seat.

Woodworth’s sweater Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

Alex Woodworth’s sweater was bloodstained and punctured. He was stabbed 16 times and had virtually no defensive wounds, leading investigators to believe that Ezra McCandless took him by surprise.

McCandless’ sweater Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

Ezra McCandless says Alex Woodworth got on top of her in the back seat of her car and started cutting her clothes with a knife. This is her sweater.

McCandless’ torn pants Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

Ezra McCandless’ pants, shown here, were also torn. Prosecutors believe McCandless cut her clothes herself and staged the crime scene to make it look like Alex Woodworth had attacked her.

The “boy” injury Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

Ezra McCandless first told investigators that Alex Woodworth had carved the word “boy” into her arm, but later admitted that she did it herself – though she says she doesn’t know why.

McCandless’ journey Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

After the incident, Ezra McCandless ran down this muddy road in only her socks. She says she was hoping to find help at the farmhouse pictured here.

Woodworth’s phone Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

Along the road, investigators found Alex Woodworth’s phone, which had been smashed. They believe Ezra McCandless took the phone to prevent Woodworth from calling for help.

The murder weapon Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

This knife was determined to be the murder weapon. Investigators found it along the muddy road where Ezra McCandless had dropped it.

At the crime lab Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

Ezra McCandless’ car was taken to the crime lab. The bloodstains found in the car would be analyzed for DNA.

mccandless14 Dunn County District Attorney’s Office

Ezra McCandless’ defense attorneys pointed out a muddy boot print on the ceiling of the car, visible here, as evidence that a struggle had taken place in the back seat. The jury wasn’t convinced. Ezra McCandless was convicted of first degree intentional homicide on November 1, 2019.





