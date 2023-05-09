Mulberry crash leaves 2 dead, multiple injured, authorities say

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a deadly crash befell within the early morning close to Mulberry, ensuing within the loss of life of 2 folks and multiple accidents. The incident is alleged to have taken position round 5:40 a.m. on the intersection of Pine Grove Road in Willow Oak on S.R. 60 West, which is situated close to Mulberry.

The twist of fate concerned a pickup truck and an SUV, and no additional main points were disclosed at the moment. As a consequence, the eastbound lanes within the neighborhood of the incident will stay closed for a number of hours, in keeping with authorities.