Mullin introduces bill allowing Americans to fight for Ukraine





REPORTER: TSHI IS HIS HOME CITY. ARTHUR SENT BE THIS VIDEO. HIS FRIENDS TOOK THIS. THERE IT GOES. THIS IS FROM HIS FRIENDS APARTMENT AND CAPITAL — THE MOMENT A BOMB WENT OFF NEAR THE HOME. HE SAID IT IS IMAGES LIKE THESE THAT MADE HIM FEEL LIKE HE NEEDED TO DO SOMETHING. ARTHUR SAID HE GOT THIS VIDEO FROM HIS FRIENDS STILL LIVE IN HIS HOMETOWN. >> IS REALLY PAINFUL. ESPECIALLY WHEN I AM RECEIVING THE MESSAGES FROM MY FRIENDS AND THEY ARE SHOWING THE VIDSEO OF HOW THE CITY IS LOOKING AS OF NOW. MY UP — MY APARTMENT THAIT USED TO LIVE IN HAS BEEN DESTROYED. REPORTER: THIS IS WHAT HIS BELOVED HOMETOWN LOOKS LIKE. WINDOWS, BLOWN OUT, UKRAINIANS WALKING THE STREET TO SEE WHAT WAS DESTROYED. >> THIS IS ONE OF THE CITIES THAT IS HEAVILY BEING BOMBED AT THE MOMENT. PEOPLE ARE HAVING A HARD TIME TO SURVIVE AT THISOI PNT BECSEAU THE BOMBS ARE FALLING ONTO REPORTER: PRETTY MUCH EVERYWHERE. REPOERRT:REPORTER: WE ASKED ARTHUR HOW HIS FRIENDS AND FAMILY ARE DOING BACK HOME. >> IT IS TERRIFYING WHAT THEY HAVE TO GO THROUGH. THEY DON’T HAVE ACCESS TO WERAT OR STEADY FOOD SOURCES AND OF AFTER CONSTANTLY BE AFRDAI OF BEING SH OOTR GETTING A BOMBING. IT IS TERRIFYING. REPO:RTER THAT IS WHAT ARTHUR AND LOCAL UKRAINIAN COMMUNITY VEHA STEPPED UP TO TRY TO HELP. >> I’M TRYING TO DO SOMETHING TO HELP. REPORT:ER THEY ARE ASKING FOR DONATIONS AND DO WHAT THEY CAN TO GET TSEHO ITEMS TO A UKRAINIAN SHIP OUT OF NEW JERSEY. >> PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEMS, CLOTHING, CONTAINERS FOR WATER AND FOODS. THE OTC — OKC REFUGEE SUPPORT GROUP. WE HAVE ALL SORTS OF ITEMS, YOU CAN SEE SOME OF THEM HERE. THESE ARE FOOD ITEMS, SOAPS, REPORTER: ONCE THEY TRANSPORT THE ITEMS TO THE UKRAINIAN SHIPPER, THEY WILL MOST LIKELY BE DIVELERED TO POLAND AND DELIVERED ON THE GROUND TO UKRAINE. >> I WISH I COULD BE ABLE TO DO MORE. REPORT:ER I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE FEEL THAT WAY. IF YOU HEAV ANY ITEMS YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE, WE POSTED DIRECTNSIO IN THE AS SEEN O

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin has teamed with a congresswoman from Indiana to introduce a invoice that may permit U.S. residents to volunteer to battle Russia on behalf of Ukraine.>> Associated: Oklahoma man from Ukraine works to assist these again in his dwelling countryHouse Decision 7039, which is named the Volunteer Fighters Exemption Act of 2022, would supply a 10-year exemption to present regulation that forbids U.S. residents from preventing on behalf of one other nation and in opposition to a nation with which the U.S. shouldn't be presently at warfare."For the freedom-loving people who really feel known as to affix their brothers and sisters in arms, this exemption permits them the chance to take action," Mullin, R-Oklahoma, mentioned in an announcement. "Whether or not they're veterans or Ukrainian-People who've household and mates in Ukraine, there are literally thousands of U.S. residents who've the skillset to assist and won't sit idle as they watch Ukrainians defend their homeland in opposition to this communist takeover. That is private to so many individuals, together with Rep. Spartz, and I'm proud she is becoming a member of me in introducing this invoice." Mullin launched the invoice with U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz."I'm honored to co-lead the Volunteer Fighters Exemption Act with Consultant Markwayne Mullin, a courageous American who served our nation in lots of capacities," Spartz mentioned within the assertion. "This invoice would waive legal liabilities for the good-hearted freedom-loving People who want to volunteer with the Ukrainian individuals of their battle for freedom." Click on right here to learn the invoice.





