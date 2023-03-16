Multi-Family Development To Begin In Richardson, Texas

A 384-unit apartment complex in Richardson is set to open for move-ins in 2025. Richardson city officials, including Mayor Paul Voelker, Hunt executives, and representatives from Walker Dunlop, HEDK, KWA and ZRS hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on March 14.

The Caroline Eastside Apartments will be located at 1735 North Greenville Avenue, in the heart of Richardson’s telecom corridor just minutes from UT Dallas. The complex is also near a concentration of restaurants, shops and recreation facilities for residents to visit.

The Class-A apartment building is scheduled for early 2025 move-ins. The building was designed by HEDK Architects and construction will be led by KWA Construction, and ZRS Management will be responsible for leasing and management of the property.

“As Richardson attracts more leading technology and innovation companies our population continues to grow, and we need partners like Hunt Companies to help us meet our housing demands,” Mayor Voelker said in a statement. “The Caroline Eastside will provide critical capacity in high-end multifamily living while creating an upscale resident experience in a vibrant area of Richardson.”

The complex will include 384 market-rate apartments featuring studio, one, two and three-bedroom units. Apartment amenities will include spacious, modern floor plans, luxury finishes, high ceilings, and eco-friendly features. Residents will also have access to an onsite working space, clubhouse, two-story gym, dog park, rooftop lounge, spa pool, indoor/outdoor lounge area and game room. Additionally, residents will have easy access to the Central Trail.

Hunt partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to finance the project. According to an official statement, the Caroline complex aligns with HUD’s mission to address America’s housing needs, enforce fair housing laws and provide an affordable and inclusive community for residents.

“The Caroline will provide ideally-located, modern Class-A residences to support the growing demand for multi-family housing in Richardson,” says Ben Wullschlager, Senior Vice President with Hunt and the project developer. “At Hunt, we’re excited to add a complementary property to the Mallory and play a role in realizing the vision of Richardson’s Eastside.”