Hatay, Turkey accident: At least 12 killed, 31 injured in multi-vehicle crash Opoyi – At least 12 people have died and 31 have been injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Hatay, Turkey. The incident took place on a highway near a village, where a truck collided with a minibus and several other vehicles. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Multi-vehicle crash in Hatay, Turkey claims 12 lives and leaves 31 injured – Opoyi
Hatay, Turkey accident: At least 12 killed, 31 injured in multi-vehicle crash Opoyi – At least 12 people have died and 31 have been injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Hatay, Turkey. The incident took place on a highway near a village, where a truck collided with a minibus and several other vehicles. The cause of the crash is not yet known.