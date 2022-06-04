Multiple People Shot at Cemetery During Funeral Service For Man Shot and Killed by Wisconsin Police

A tragedy occurred throughout a funeral for a person who was shot and killed by law enforcement officials in Wisconsin. Reportedly two individuals had been shot on the cemetery situated in Racine, Wisconsin.
In line with The Related Press, police said that two individuals had been shot on the Graceland Cemetery, situated south of Milwaukee. A number of pictures had been fired within the path of a funeral service on Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Kristi Wilcox mentioned a juvenile was handled and launched whereas a second particular person was flown to a close-by hospital in Milwaukee.
On the Fb web page of the Racine Police Division, it notified residents within the space of the gunshots on the cemetery.
“At 2:26pm there have been a number of pictures fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims however unknown what number of right now. The scene remains to be lively and being investigated.
We are going to replace you when extra particulars change into accessible.
Thanks!”
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported that the capturing occurred on the interment for Da’Shontay L. King Sr., who was shot and killed by Racine police on Might 20. King’s sister, Natasha Mullen, mentioned, “We had been on the gravesite attempting to get ready to bury him, and bullets began flying all over the place.”
There are at present no suspects.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason additionally launched an announcement relating to the incident. It says partly: