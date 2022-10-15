‘Multiple’ Remains Found in Oklahoma River After Four Friends Vanish, Authorities Say – NBC Connecticut

What look like “a number of” human stays had been discovered partially submerged in a river in the small Oklahoma metropolis of Okmulgee Friday, almost every week after the disappearance of four adult friends, authorities stated Friday.

It wasn’t clear if the stays had been of the 4 males, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice advised reporters. Authorities had been working to doc and get better them, he stated.

“This process will take some time, and currently, we have more questions than answers,” he stated.

Prentice stated he notified the households of the lacking males, who had been final seen Sunday night time leaving a house by bicycle, despite the fact that the stays haven’t been recognized.

The division on Tuesday named the lacking males as Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29. Relatives had reported them lacking earlier, the division stated in a press release.

