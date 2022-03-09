Multiple small fires in Central Park send smoke billowing

Plumes of white smoke from multiple small brush fires went spiraling up from the northern end of New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday, and authorities said they were investigating the possibility that arson was to blame

“We’re going to take the approach that they were intentionally set,” Fire Department spokesman Jim Long told multiple news outlets.

Firefighters responded to the park’s Northern Woods section at around 1:30 p.m. Video posted to social media showed smoke drifting above the trees over a broad area. Multiple pockets of fire were extinguished and there were no injuries, the fire department said.

People in the area told authorities someone had been seen lighting a fire, according to the New York Police Department.

Police said its arson detectives had been notified.

The Central Park Conservancy, which manages the park, said inspections showed no serious damage.

The material burned included mulch and leaves, with some shrubbery getting charred, but no trees were damaged, the organization said.

The parks department referred questions to the Fire Department.

Central Park, a beloved national landmark, is often thick with visitors in nice weather. But it also has acres of woodlands meant to mimic natural forests that include secluded spots.