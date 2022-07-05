Multiple Sooner targets become five stars

With the majority of summer season nonetheless forward, tomorrow’s stars have loads of time and leeway to enhance and transfer up within the recruiting world’s rankings. For the Oklahoma Sooners, a number of targets they’ve honed in on for his or her 2023 class underwent reshuffling: They turned five stars or moved up or down relative to the opposite five stars round them.

247Sports took the opportunity to update its five stars in the new-and-improved 247Sports composite that embody rankings from On3 along with these from 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

David Hicks is the primary notable Sooner goal to pop up at No. 5. The huge and insanely proficient defensive lineman is an authorized five-star throughout each main service, and he’s a excessive precedence for Todd Bates and the Oklahoma employees. A&M seems like an early chief, however Oklahoma is correct on its heels. This fall’s outcomes might very properly decide the chief.

Another Texas highschool star, Anthony Hill is a 247Sports composite five-star as properly. The Sixteenth-ranked Hill simply completed his official-visit weekend in Norman. The Sooners are once more preventing the Aggies for an additional defender however are very a lot nonetheless within the race.

Behind Hill at No. 21 is one other highly-rated defender, Peter Woods of Alabama. Bates has been on the forefront of this recruitment since taking on at Oklahoma, and he’s constructing on his relationship that began whereas he was working for the Clemson Tigers. Woods has already deliberate an official go to to Clemson, and the Sooners could be smart to see if they’ll land one as properly. Woods’ calling card is his versatility.

No. 22 is operating again Richard Young, who the Sooners additionally hosted for an official go to this weekend. Young is the primary Sooners offensive goal to make this record. While his recruitment favors UGA and Alabama, an official go to plus his relationship with operating backs coach DeMarco Murray, nonetheless provides the Sooners a puncher’s probability.

The final main Sooners goal of be aware is the final five-star within the new composite. Samson Okunlola, a sort out out of Massachusetts is available in at No. 33. The huge 6-foot-5, 305-pounder with a seven-foot wingspan has the Sooners in his prime 9. Bill Bedenbaugh’s status precedes him, and whereas the Sooners provided somewhat late, they’ve a shot to presumably sneak into the highest five.

While it’s totally attainable the Sooners don’t find yourself with all of those prospects, there’s an actual probability not less than one or two are very critical prospects for Oklahoma. There’s a very long time between now and signing day nevertheless it’s encouraging to see the Sooners nonetheless within the combine for fairly a couple of five-star prospects. Oklahoma nonetheless being within the combine is a testomony to the brand new teaching employees and their recruiting prowess.

