Mumbai City FC vs. Odisha FC – Football Match Report – February 13, 2022

A commanding display from Mumbai City FC saw them secure a 4-1 win over Odisha FC at the Fatorda on Sunday, and lift them to fourth in the table. Odisha remain seventh.
A brace each from Igor Angulo (41′, 70′) and Bipin Singh (47′, 73′) saw Mumbai take the comfortable win, despite Jonathas’ (90+1′) goal/ and secure three points that lift the club to the fourth position on the table.
MCFC was denied two shouts for a penalty early in the match as they pushed for the opening goal. Both teams exchanged blows back and forth until the half-hour mark, looking for the opening goal. Jerry Mawihmingthanga came extremely close to opening the scoring but Mandar Dessai denied him with a last-ditch clearance right after the drinks break.
However, it was Mumbai that broke the deadlock through Igor Angulo. The Spaniard was left unmarked inside the box by the Odisha defenders, and he met Rahul Bheke’s cross to place his header past the goalkeeper with ease. Victor Mongil came close to scoring the equaliser but his header from a corner went off-target.
Soon after halftime, Bipin Singh was fed by Ahmed Jahouh and he managed to find the back of the net from an extremely tight angle. The scorers Bipin and Igor combined again at the stroke of the 70th minute to add a third goal. Scoring his second, Angulo weaved past a couple of defenders and calmly put his left-footed shot in the bottom right corner.
Then, Bipin Singh scored his second from close range barely two minutes later following brilliant work from Cassio Gabriel on the left flank who served the ball on a platter. Mumbai was denied the clean sheet by Jonathas, who found the back of the net with a sensational curling effort from long range four minutes before the final whistle.
Odisha face a struggling Chennaiyin FC in their next fixture at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday whereas Mumbai City FC clash with fellow top-four contenders Jamshedpur FC at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday.