Murdaugh friend charged with aiding insurance fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A longtime buddy of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh now faces 18 expenses involving the theft of greater than $three million in insurance coverage cash from the household of Murdaugh’s useless housekeeper, in line with newly unsealed courtroom paperwork.

An indictment made public Wednesday accuses Cory Fleming of working with Murdaugh to defraud the sons of Gloria Satterfield, who died following a fall on the Murdaugh house in 2018, by suing Murdaugh on behalf of the sons however diverting the ensuing insurance coverage payouts to Murdaugh and himself.

Fleming additionally wrote himself checks from Satterfield’s property to pay for his personal mortgage, bank card debt, tax funds, video video games and different purchases, prosecutors mentioned.

The sons mentioned in a lawsuit that they by no means acquired any of the cash. They mentioned Murdaugh satisfied them at their mom’s funeral to make use of Fleming as their lawyer and sue him for wrongful loss of life, with out disclosing that Fleming had been his school roommate and godfather to a minimum of one in every of Murdaugh’s sons.

In keeping with the most recent indictment, Fleming, 53, selected not inform Satterfield’s sons about two settlements he secured from insurers. He as a substitute knowingly moved cash from each agreements to a fraudulent checking account Murdaugh had named equally to that of an organization that handles settlements, authorities mentioned.

Fleming has beforehand mentioned he was serving to the sons’ new legal professionals and maintained he “was not a prepared participant in Mr. Murdaugh’s scheme however was used,” in line with a joint assertion between Fleming and the sons’ attorneys in October.

Attorneys listed for Fleming didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark Wednesday. Fleming plans to show himself in earlier than a digital bond listening to scheduled for Thursday, mentioned Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the state lawyer normal’s workplace.

Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, attorneys for the Satterfield sons, mentioned Wednesday that the grand jury clearly didn’t consider Fleming’s protection that he was yet one more of Murdaugh’s victims: “Justice could transfer sluggish however when it strikes it comes crashing down like a tidal wave,” they mentioned in a press release.

Grand jurors additionally issued 4 new expenses for Murdaugh. Murdaugh at present faces 75 state expenses, amongst them belief, forgery, cash laundering, laptop crime and now prison conspiracy with Fleming, altogether accusing him of stealing practically $8.5 million supposed for victims of wrongful loss of life and insurance coverage settlements. He is additionally accused of attempting to rearrange his personal loss of life so his surviving son may gather a $10 million life insurance coverage coverage.

Murdaugh, 53, has been jailed since October. A choose set his bail at $7 million and refused to scale back it, whilst Murdaugh’s lawyer argued his financial institution accounts had been seized in civil lawsuits and he may barely afford to purchase underwear on the Richland County jail. He has pinned his issues on a years-long drug dependancy.

His authorized troubles had been revealed after his spouse Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, had been killed in a capturing on the household’s house in June. Murdaugh’s legal professionals insisted he had nothing to do with it, calling on investigators to work as onerous to search out their killers as they’re attempting to unravel Murdaugh’s funds.

Murdaugh’s great-grandfather, grandfather and father had been all elected prosecutors in Hampton County, the place his household legislation agency bore the Murdaugh moniker till lately. The South Carolina Supreme Court docket has suspended Murdaugh and Fleming from training legislation within the state.