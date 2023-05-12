Murder suspect among four arrested after Texas standoff

SAN ANTONIO — According to SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso, a chronic standoff at a north-side rental complicated in San Antonio got here to an finish when four other people have been taken into custody on a variety of remarkable warrants, together with a person accused of killing an adolescent in 2020. The incident started when police have been tracking Amanda Beltran, a feminine suspect for alleged irritated theft, who arrived at The Maya flats close to Northeast Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach round 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Police later came upon that there have been 3 different suspects inside of – Jabriel Carter, Augustin Ramos and Augustin’s son Elijah Ramos, who have been connected to quite a lot of crimes together with irritated theft, housebreaking of habitation, attack, and drug-related offenses.

“They immediately contained the suspects in that apartment, and did what they could to try and get them to come out,” Moscoso mentioned.

As Wednesday evening become Thursday morning, a SWAT staff and police negotiators arrived to lend a hand. The theft suspect that police had to start with been surveilling got here out of the development first, however negotiations with the opposite suspects endured for seven hours sooner than police resorted to the usage of chemical brokers. Neighbors will have heard small booms on account of this intervention.

Credit: KENS A lady and 3 males have been arrested after an hours-long standoff with SAPD on Thursday afternoon.







Following the chemical intervention, the suspects surrendered and have been arrested. Police decided that Elijah Ramos shot and killed 14-year-old Angel Jerry Yanez in December 2020 following a controversy. SAPD officers on the time showed that Angel, a pupil from Harlandale ISD, was once strolling his canine when he was once killed. Meanwhile, Amanda Beltran, Jabriel Carter, Augustin Ramos, and Elijah Ramos each and every had a large number of remarkable warrants towards them.

Police in short positioned a close-by faculty on lockdown as a precaution. “It feels good to bring justice to the family,” an SAPD spokesperson mentioned Thursday evening, as Elijah Ramos was once being transported to the Bexar County prison.

