Muscogee Nation files felony charges against two protesters in assault on Tulsa police officer | Crime News

Jimcy McGirt, 71, is challenging an Oklahoma state court’s jurisdiction over him in his convictions in 1997 for a series of sex crimes. A Wagoner County District Court judge sentenced him that year to more than a millennia in prison.

McGirt was convicted of first-degree rape by instrumentation, lewd molestation and forcible sodomy, all after a former conviction, according to court documents. He previously served a five-year prison term for a sodomy conviction.

“McGirt challenges this judgment and sentence as void without subject matter jurisdiction because McGirt is an enrolled member of the federally recognized Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and the alleged crimes were allegedly committed in Indian Country,” McGirt wrote in his self-filed petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The crimes occurred in late 1996 in east Broken Arrow. And, according to the Oklahoma attorney general’s response to the petition, they were committed against a child.