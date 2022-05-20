Musical theater students in the spotlight

Musical theater talent overflows in the Dallas area. And nowhere is this more evident than at the high school level. Many student productions dazzle with singing and acting talent.

Broadway Dallas gives these students a chance to shine in its annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theater Awards. In its 11th year, the program has chosen nominees in 14 categories from 83 productions at 72 high schools.

Eight high schools had their productions tapped for the best musical category — Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, Friendship High, Guyer High, Keller Central High, Liberty Christian, Wakeland High, Waxahachie High and Wylie East High.

Competition is fierce in the individual acting awards, which are non-gendered this year. Twenty students will compete in the outstanding lead performer and outstanding supporter categories and 11 students are nominated in the outstanding featured performer category.

The two outstanding lead performers winners get a chance to head to Broadway. They’ll receive an all-expense paid trip to participate in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards. They’ll learn from theater professionals among the best theater students in the nation in an intensive workshop.

Actor Clinton Greenspan (Aaron Lucy)

The Broadway Dallas awards ceremony will be at 7 p.m. May 20 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The host will be Arlington native and Broadway veteran Clinton Greenspan. He most recently played Aladdin on Broadway.

The ceremony will also include honoring actress and singer Denise Lee with the 2022 Fullinwider Award.

For tickets, visit broadwaydallas.org.