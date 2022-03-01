Musician Esperanza Spalding is getting her due in North Texas

It’s perfectly fitting that the impossible-to-peg Esperanza Spalding won the 2021 Richard Brettell Award in the Arts.
The honor, awarded every two years by the University of Texas at Dallas, goes to someone “working in or between any of the broad spectrum of artistic endeavors, including the visual arts, music, literature, performance, and architecture/design,” according to UTD.
If that sounds a bit all-encompassing, well, so is Spalding. The 37-year-old singer-bassist and composer burned the rule book for her esoteric eighth album, Songwrights Apothecary Lab.
The record is based in jazz, the genre she’s most closely linked to. In fact, it’s up for the best jazz vocal album award at this year’s Grammys.
But it also pushes hard toward the avant-garde, fusing choral music with South Asian, Latin and African sounds. All the while, Spalding sings lyrics inspired by neuroscience and music therapy — not exactly staples in the standard songwriter playbook.
Spalding and her band will perform the album on Sunday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Strauss Square in the Dallas Arts District in a show presented by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (the DSO won’t be performing). She’ll also give a free public lecture on Monday, March 7, at 1 p.m. at UTD as part of the Brettell Award, an honor that also includes a $150,000 prize.
We spoke to Spalding recently by phone from Portland, Ore., where she grew up. These are edited excerpts from our conversation.
You first fell in love with music at age 5 watching Yo-Yo Ma play cello on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. A few years later, you joined several community music programs in Portland. What were those like?
Those early group music-playing experiences really impacted my life, you know? As a really young kid, I was able to join the Chamber Music Society of Oregon, and the other one I remember was this Saturday cultural recreation band program run and taught by jazz musicians in Portland who just volunteered their time. They believed in the power of the music, and they wanted us to have something constructive to do besides just running around doing God-knows-what.
I didn’t appreciate the significance at the time, but today, as an adult, it’s heart-wrenching to look back at their generosity, taking time out of their busy lives to share their wisdom and knowledge.
It sounds like your mom also had a big influence on your career. What role did she play in helping you become a musician despite the economic challenges your family faced?
My mom is actually the person who taught me to write and read music. She has an amateur-level ability to play piano, and when she recognized I had a passion for music, she figured out ways to keep me resourced and found programs that donated instruments to students.
Honestly, most people I grew up with were also poor, so I didn’t really have a concept that we were super-poor. And it never showed up as like a hindrance to anything we wanted to do. My mom was just very acclimated to making whatever you have work for you: You don’t need a lot to make music happen. You just need an instrument and generous teachers.
My mom also wasn’t caught up in the idea that there’s one way a student must study and practice. Other parents would intervene if they heard the kid wasn’t practicing what the lesson was, but she never did. She gave me a lot of space to be explorative and just enjoy playing for the sake of it. And that feels important.
When I saw you perform in Dallas in 2012, you sang “Land of the Free,” which you wrote about a Dallas man, Cornelius Dupree Jr., who spent 30 years in prison for crimes he didn’t commit. He was freed in 2010 after DNA evidence exonerated him. How did you hear about him? And why did you want to write about him?
I heard about his story through Democracy Now! and the Innocence Project, and I wanted to connect with the Innocence Project and support their work. I was just moved by the cycle of delayed justice and this possibility that someone who was in prison, which is often a forgotten space in our society, could still be connected with people who cared about him enough to do this labor on his behalf.
But I think subconsciously, I was also struck by the story because he had been in prison for about the same amount of time that my father has been in prison.
[Before writing the song,] I wasn’t ready to directly address my own feelings, and the healing work I needed to do around the fact that my father is incarcerated. But sometimes the presence of music itself allows us to address issues that are too painful to start to work through, in silence, on our own. There’s a lot that’s going into and then coming out of that song. (Spalding declined to share details about her father’s imprisonment.)
On recent albums, you’ve explored the healing power of music. Is there a way to explain your own experiences with this mind-body-music connection?
When a piece of music really strikes me, it’s not just the five basic senses. It seems to awaken this other sense of spiritual, emotional, psychological phenomenology beyond the world as we know it, you know? Beyond the façade of what is true and what is not true.
Sometimes when I hear music that feels beyond the palette of sound or music that I’ve acclimated to, it seems to open up a sense of possibility beyond what I know, or beyond what I’ve been able to do or encounter.
You’ve been teaching music for more than 10 years, and you joined the faculty at Harvard University in 2017. What do you get out of teaching that you don’t get from composing or performing onstage?
I get health [insurance] benefits. And I get to watch the growth process. I love being around these young beings who are so alert and vibrant and hard-working. That’s really, really fun and nourishing to me. I’m not professing to be on some, like, grand mastery level so far beyond them. It’s more about, “What do we want to investigate together?” And it’s just so inspiring to me to be in the same company of young people, engaging with the same subject matter I’m already interested in.
Your music is rooted in jazz, an American art form that doesn’t get nearly as much attention as it should. A lot of talented jazz musicians are frustrated they can’t find steady work. Do you think there are solutions to the problem?
Part of the reason I don’t use the signifier of “jazz” to describe what I do is out of respect for the lineage of the music. To call oneself a jazz musician, to me, implies a deep devotion and connection and apprenticeship to the lineage of the music, and I don’t feel that I’ve fully completed that apprenticeship.
About your second point, I think folks who are shocked about not getting a gig probably need to study the history of the music … and what it is like to be Black in America and your contributions to society and culture are overlooked and undervalued. There are a few musicians that were received as the phenomenal artistic masters that they were. But those were the exceptions. It’s hard to get the gig because that’s how the music’s always been treated.
But I think there’s [value] to having the creative and emotional wherewithal to remember that you’re not doing it for a career. It’s about participating in a musical liberation technology that asks of us what it asks of us. If we make money, cool. And if we don’t, we still have to do it.
You’ve spent a lot of time in recent years helping saxophonist-composer Wayne Shorter complete his opera Iphigenia, which premiered a few weeks ago in Los Angeles. At 88, he’s one of jazz’s greatest living artists, but he’s not a household name. For the uninitiated, how would you describe Shorter’s music?
It’s like when you’re watching a sci-fi movie and there’s a scene where there’s two moons in the sky, and the grass is purple, and there’s this sense of expansiveness, like a world with a different version of reality. And you’re wondering, “How did the director even dream of something like that? How could they even show it to you?”
Wayne is always doing that. He does it with worlds of compositional and melody and improvisation. It’s this sense of, like, “Whoa! That’s possible!” It’s a very, very unique quality in a musician, and I think it represents his mind and his personality in general. That’s who he is.