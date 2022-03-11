Mustang head-on collision leaves one dead

An individual died, and one other was taken to a hospital after a head-on collision Thursday night time in Mustang.Authorities mentioned a automobile was heading north and the opposite was going south close to Southwest 38th Avenue and Mustang Highway when one of many drivers crossed the middle line. The 2 automobiles then collided head-on.An individual driving a grey BMW was pronounced lifeless on the scene.First responders took the individual driving a white Ford pickup truck to a hospital. Their situation has not been launched.Authorities are investigating the reason for the crash.

An individual died, and one other was taken to a hospital after a head-on collision Thursday night time in Mustang.

Authorities mentioned a automobile was heading north and the opposite was going south close to Southwest 38th Avenue and Mustang Highway when one of many drivers crossed the middle line. The 2 automobiles then collided head-on.

An individual driving a grey BMW was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

First responders took the individual driving a white Ford pickup truck to a hospital. Their situation has not been launched.

Authorities are investigating the reason for the crash.