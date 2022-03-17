Myles Jack to sign with Steelers: Former Jaguars LB to ink two-year, $16 million deal, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted so as to add a linebacker, they usually wasted no time scooping up a shock free agent on the open market. Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack has agreed to phrases with the Steelers on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jack was a casualty of the Jaguars’ extravagant spending spree to start free company, and was cut loose on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was set to enter the second-to-last 12 months of his contract, and the discharge saved Jacksonville $8.35 million in cap area.

Jack led the Jaguars with 108 mixed tackles in 2021, and it was his third season with no less than 107 mixed tackles within the final 4 years. The previous second-round select of UCLA has began in 82 of 88 video games performed in six seasons, and has made 513 mixed tackles, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions.

Jack figures to begin subsequent to third-year linebacker Devin Bush. With this addition, it seems Pittsburgh may transfer on from inside linebacker Joe Schobert, who they traded for final season. Per Spotrac, Schobert’s 2022 cap hit is $9.72 million whereas his lifeless cap is $1.77 million. Jack is the second exterior addition the Steelers have made on this early free company interval, as they reportedly agreed to phrases with former Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace on a two-year $8 million deal.