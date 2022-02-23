Myron Pope Resigns From Vice President Role Following Prostitution Sting

Myron Pope, the Vice President of Student Life at the University of Alabama, resigned from the institution this week after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge for his alleged involvement in a prostitution sting.

On Feb. 17, Tuscaloosa police took Pope into custody on a misdemeanor charge of soliciting prostitution after he reportedly used an app to “meet and pay for sex”, AP News reported. In a statement issued by Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Pope, and 14 other men were reportedly busted at the scene by an undercover cop after they arrived at the location they agreed upon to engage in sexual activities. Some of the men who were arrested are facing additional felony charges in connection to the incident.

The university’s President Stuart R. Bell broke the news of Pope’s announcement to staff and community members via email on Feb. 21.

“I have difficult news to share today. Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the university following his recent arrest,” the statement read. “We understand this news will be difficult for our community.” Bell added that an interim VP of Student Life would be appointed following Pope’s exit.”

The 50-year-old school official told AP News that he too would be releasing a statement about the news soon, but still, it’s unclear as to when. Pope is currently out of jail on a $1,000 bond.

MORE: HBCU President Caught Up In Off-Campus Prostitution Ring Resigns

Pope, who took on the role of VP of Student Life in May 2020, helped to advocate and support students through several programs including career counseling, health, and recreation, in addition to residential community matters.

The former football star won the 1992 Sugar Bowl with the University of Alabama football team as a linebacker and walk-on tight end under former Coach Gene Stallings. He earned his undergraduate degree in history and graduate degrees in higher education administration from the institution. Before becoming vice president, Pope served as the director of recruitment and a clinical assistant professor from 1997 to 2000.

This is the third high-profile university prostitution sting to occur as of recent. Back in February 2020, staff and students at Jackson State University were shocked when former president Dr. William Bynum Jr. was arrested and charged following his involvement in a prostitution and drug sting. Dr. Bynum, who led Jackson State University since 2017 as its president, resigned from the position after he was arrested and charged with “procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and possession of marijuana,” the Clarion-Ledger reported.

