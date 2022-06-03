N Ireland 0 – 1 Greece

Northern Eire’s anticipate a Nations League victory goes on after their marketing campaign started with one more dispiriting outcome as Ian Baraclough’s aspect had been overwhelmed 1-Zero at residence by Greece.

Regardless of the perfect efforts of one other sell-out crowd at Windsor Park, Northern Eire had been too flat for too lengthy, solely elevating their recreation when two 34-year-olds – Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn – got here off the bench to chase a outcome within the closing half an hour.

However they might discover no reply to Tasos Bakasetas’ 39th-minute strike for the guests as Gus Poyet took victory in his first aggressive recreation answerable for Greece.

It means Northern Eire are nonetheless with no win after 11 makes an attempt within the Nations League, whereas Baraclough has just one victory in the identical variety of fixtures at Windsor Park in all competitions.

N Eire’s Nations League woes proceed

“We appeared like a staff who hadn’t performed for some time so we’re annoyed,” Baraclough mentioned afterwards.

“We upped the tempo and confirmed extra bravery on the ball within the second half and finally we have misplaced the sport from a breakaway having misplaced the ball in the midst of the pitch which had us on the backfoot.

Jonny Evans received his 95th cap for Northern Eire tonight, taking him joint-fourth for appearances alongside David Healy within the historical past of the nationwide staff. Solely Steven Davis (135), Pat Jennings (119) and Aaron Hughes (112) have received extra caps than Evans.

“We’ll be in search of some freshness however let’s examine how we restoration. We all know the journey will take it out of us however we’re ready for it and the hotter local weather. We knew that Greece could be a troublesome nut to crack as they’ve rebuilt and so they’ve performed a number of years now as a bunch. It confirmed however we’ll now go to Cyprus trying to open our account.”

On Wednesday the supervisor had set his aspect a factors goal of 12 for his or her 4 fixtures this month, however it is a outcome that leaves Northern Eire already going through an uphill job of their purpose of promotion out of League C.

Baraclough’s predecessor Michael O’Neill was within the stands to observe his first Northern Eire match in particular person since leaving for Stoke, little doubt hoping for a repeat of these well-known nights when his aspect beat Greece residence and away on their method to Euro 2016, however this was very completely different fare.

Workforce information Paddy Lane made his first aggressive begin for Northern Eire as they started their third Nations League marketing campaign at residence to Greece. The 21-year-old Fleetwood winger began at left wing-back with Liverpool’s Conor Bradley on the suitable, whereas Jonny Evans earned his 95th cap in a again three that additionally included Dan Ballard and Paddy McNair. Kyle Lafferty, again within the squad for the primary time since September, was among the many substitutes, with Shayne Lavery and Gavin Whyte the 2 most popular in assault. Bradley, enjoying down the suitable, was attributable to come up in opposition to a well-known face, with Liverpool team-mate Kostas Tsimikas at left-back for Greece, whereas Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis spearheaded the assault. Sheffield United’s George Baldock was among the many Greece substitutes as he awaited his worldwide debut.

A flat first half was largely passing with out incident till Greece made the breakthrough six minutes earlier than the interval.

Paddy Lane, making his aggressive debut, was unable to chop out a protracted ball ahead and Dimitrios Limnios performed it inside for Bakasetas to hit a low drive past Bailey Peacock-Farrell into the nook.

Greece had been making an attempt that ball ahead for the reason that begin, however most of the time noticed it drift out of play. Their solely different likelihood as much as that time had been a deep Limnios cross to Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who headed tamely at Peacock-Farrell.

Two minutes earlier Northern Eire’s solely likelihood had come and gone, Gavin Whyte turning neatly to create space on the sting of the realm however unable to generate sufficient energy to check Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Greece may need added a second simply earlier than the break as Kostas Tsimikas received the higher of his Liverpool team-mate Conor Bradley in a battle that raged for a lot of the evening on Northern Eire’s proper.

The hosts had been interesting for a foul however Tsimikas strode ahead, enjoying in Lazaros Rota, who blazed over to the frustration of Giakoumakis, who was awaiting the cross in entrance of purpose.

Participant rankings Northern Eire: Peacock-Farrell (6), Bradley (5), Ballard (5), J. Evans (6), Lane (6), McNair (5), Davis (6), McCann (6), Saville (6), Lavery (5), Whyte (5). Subs: Subs: McGinn (7), Lafferty (6), D. Charles (6), Hume (6), S. Charles (n/a). Greece: Vlachodimos (6), Tsimikas (7), Hatzidiakos (6), Mavropanos (7), Rota (7), Bouchalakis (6), Siopis (6), Bakasetas (8), Limnios (7), Mantalos (6), Giakoumakis (6). Subs: Baldock (n/a), Tzavellas (5), Kourbelis (6), Chatzigiovanis (6), Pavlidis (6). Man of the match: Anastasios Bakasetas.

The guests actually ought to have been two forward six minutes into the second half as Limnios despatched in a low cross that simply evaded the out-stretched boot of Giakoumakis – the 27-year-old who was in such scorching type for Celtic however who couldn’t add to his sole worldwide strike.

Baraclough turned to Lafferty – again within the squad for the primary time since September – and McGinn as he switched to a four 5-1 formation simply after the hour.

Northern Eire turned up the depth, pumping balls ahead, however real probabilities had been few and much between. The very best of them was a McGinn shot which was comfy for Vlachodimos, whereas Lafferty brushed the roof of the web with a curling free-kick.

There was a debut for Manchester Metropolis’s Shea Charles as Baraclough made a flurry of adjustments heading into the ultimate 10 minutes, however none made the distinction he sought as the ultimate whistle was greeted with boos.

“We had been a bit timid and inside ourselves within the first half,” Baraclough added. “Within the second half we confirmed a bit extra depth to get ahead and provides them issues.

“We modified our form which made a distinction and the influence you look from subs – it occurred. It is irritating as a result of we could not get the ball away and our first contact was off just a little bit and the primary half was a coaching recreation or the primary recreation of a pre-season.”

Man of the match – Anastasios Bakasetas

Anastasios Bakasetas has been concerned in 5 objectives in his final 5 UEFA Nations League appearances for Greece (three objectives, 2 assists).

Bakasetas has scored three objectives in his final six internationals, as many objectives as in his first 40 appearances for the nationwide staff.

McGinn: We’ve to mud ourselves down

“The sensation is one in all sheer disappointment,” Niall McGinn mentioned. “As with each marketing campaign we wished to get off to a constructive begin however we did not check their goalkeeper anyplace close to sufficient. It appeared like among the boys hadn’t performed in 4 or 5 weeks.

“We would have liked to get extra balls into the field and you may see how they defended properly and noticed the sport out fairly properly in the direction of the tip.

“On an evening like tonight, there weren’t many probabilities and I had a half-chance the place I wanted to place it both aspect of the goalkeeper. We’ve to mud ourselves down and go once more on Sunday as we have nonetheless received three video games on this explicit camp.

“The skilled gamers like myself must nourish the younger gamers within the squad and we’ll want everybody on board within the subsequent seven or eight days.”

Blunt N Eire – Opta stats

Solely Andorra (12) have performed extra matches within the UEFA Nations League with out profitable than Northern Eire (11 – D2 L9).

Greece are solely the third aspect to maintain 5 consecutive clear sheets within the UEFA Nations League, after Belarus (six in a row, Sept – Nov 2018) and Wales (5 in a row, Sept – Nov 2020).

Greece have stored extra clear sheets within the UEFA Nations League than every other nation (9 in 13 video games).

What’s subsequent?

Northern Eire proceed their UEFA Nations League Group C2 marketing campaign by visiting Cyprus on the AEK Area on Sunday June 5 (kick-off 5pm) whereas Greece journey to face Kosovo on the identical night on the Prishtina Metropolis Stadium at 7.45pm.