NAACP Florida travel advisory “nothing more than a stunt,” Gov. DeSantis spokesperson says

An advisory from a civil rights group warning about visiting Florida has been dismissed as “nothing more than a stunt” by a spokesperson for Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday. Last week, the NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida, citing DeSantis’s “aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.” In January, DeSantis’s administration blocked the introduction of an African American studies course for high school students. The NAACP is not alone in issuing travel advisories about Florida; the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has also cautioned against visiting due to strict Florida laws related to immigrants. LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida has also issued an advisory following the signing of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law by DeSantis in March.

The so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill sparked an ongoing feud between DeSantis and Disney, with the company recently cancelling a $1 billion plan to build an office complex in Florida. Tourism is a massive industry in Florida and Disney plays a large role as around 137.6 million people visited the state last year, contributing $101.9 billion to the state’s economy and supporting more than 1.7 million jobs in 2021.

“Florida is seeing record-breaking tourism. This is nothing more than a stunt,” DeSantis’s spokesperson responded to the NAACP advisory on Monday.