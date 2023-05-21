NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida, says state “has become hostile to Black Americans”

The NAACP issued a formal travel advisory for Florida on Saturday in response to what the organization described as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

The civil rights organization is the latest to caution travelers against visiting Florida; the League of United Latin American Citizens and LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida previously issued travel advisories.

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon,” NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson said. “He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We’re not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation.”

News reached out to DeSantis’ office for a comment about the travel advisory. DeSantis is expected to launch a presidential campaign in the coming days.

The DeSantis administration in January blocked the introduction of an Advanced Placement course for high school students that focuses on African American studies.

“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,” the NAACP travel notice states. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

The NAACP previously issued a travel advisory in 2017 to people planning to visit Missouri.

Tourism is a massive industry in Florida. Around 137.6 million people visited the state in 2022, according to tourism agency Visit Florida. Visitors contributed $101.9 billion to the state’s economy and supported more than 1.7 million jobs in 2021.

Disney, one of the biggest draws for tourists, has also been engaged in an ongoing dispute with Gov. DeSantis. Most recently, Disney canceled a $1 billion plan to build a campus in Florida. The feud started after Disney criticized the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Equality Florida issued its advisory after DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. “That law, along with additional proposals being considered, has turned the state’s classrooms into political battlefields and is telegraphing to LGBTQ families and students that they are not welcome in Florida,” the group said at the time.

The League of United Latin American Citizens advisory cited strict Florida laws dealing with immigrants. Organization president Domingo Garcia called the new immigration laws “hostile and dangerous,” saying they presented a clear and present danger to Latinos. “Florida is a dangerous, hostile environment for law-abiding Americans and immigrants,” Garcia said.

