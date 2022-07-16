Najahe Sherman – CBS Miami

Najahe Sherman CBS News Miami



Najahe Sherman is a news anchor and reporter for CBS News Miami. She anchors CBS Miami news at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and experiences for the 11:00 p.m. news.

She can be the first fill-in anchor for CBS Miami news at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m.

Prior to becoming a member of CBS News Miami, Najahe was a news anchor and host at BNC TV, a nationwide news community offering 24/7 programming to greater than 52 million households throughout the United States.

Najahe additionally labored in Nashville, Tennessee as each a news anchor and reporter for a number of years. She has held positions as a news anchor, reporter, and multimedia journalist in tv markets in Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, Wyoming, and Iowa.

Najahe graduated from the William Allen White School of Journalism & Mass Communications on the University of Kansas. Najahe is an energetic group volunteer. She has served as an emcee and host for varied organizations elevating greater than half 1,000,000 dollars for non-revenue teams in north Alabama, together with the Women’s Economic Development Council and Stars Dancing for HEALS. Najahe additionally served as a youth mentor for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization and volunteered at Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana.

Najahe was featured as one in all “Nashville’s 25 Most Beautiful People” by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine with nation music artist Jake Owen and tv personalities Kellie Pickler and Chris Carmack of the tv collection Nashville. She can be a former NFL Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader and former Mrs. Louisiana America.

When Najahe will not be working she enjoys touring, training yoga, and spending time together with her household. Najahe and her husband are the proud mother and father of two kids and two Yorkshire terriers.