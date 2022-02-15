Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Baby In British Vogue

Naomi Campbell is proudly posing with her “biggest blessing.”

The iconic model, 51, was photographed for the first time with her 9-month-old daughter for the cover of British Vogue.

Inside the publication’s March issue, Naomi gives rare details about her baby girl and her motherhood journey. She also makes sure to note that her daughter was NOT adopted, a notion that was widely speculated after she announced the baby’s birth in May.

“She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” the model tells British Vogue. She is saving the rest of the details for her book, which she is yet to begin. She has also decided to keep her daughter’s name private. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she adds. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Naomi also tells British Vogue that having her daughter is “the biggest joy” she could ever imagine…

“I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of,” she says.

and it’s noted that her daughter is being “quiet as a church mouse” while her supermodel mama does her interview.

Naomi apparently chatted with the mag via Wifi while on a flight from London from Qatar and her daughter didn’t make a peep.

“I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing,” Naomi says, proudly. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking,” she says, adding, “I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.” Some grumbles through teething, then? “None! She’s a trooper.” Truly a model baby. A supermodel’s model baby.

A trooper indeed. How many 9-month-old babies do YOU know that are quiet on planes?

What do YOU think about Naomi Campbell sharing deets about her daughter in British Vogue?