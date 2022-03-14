Naomi Osaka addresses crowd after being heckled: ‘I’m trying not to cry’

Robert Prange/Getty Photos

(INDIAN WELLS, Calif.) — Tennis participant Naomi Osaka was practically delivered to tears over the weekend after a spectator heckled her from the stands on the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Osaka, who’s a four-time main champion and was previously ranked No. 1 by the Girls’s Tennis Affiliation, was taking part in in opposition to Russian tennis participant Veronika Kudermetova, when a lady within the stands shouted, “Naomi, you suck,” in the course of the first set.

After the match, Osaka requested the chair umpire if she may borrow her mic to deal with the group to say one thing that was “on her coronary heart.”

“To be trustworthy, I’ve gotten heckled earlier than, it did not actually hassle me,” she stated. “However [being] heckled right here, I watched a video of Venus and Serena [Williams] getting heckled right here, and should you’ve by no means watched it, it is best to watch it. I do not know why, but it surely went into my head, and it bought replayed lots. I am making an attempt to not cry.”

The incident Osaka referred to was when the Williams sisters have been heckled by spectators on the Indian Wells Masters in 2001. Venus Williams withdrew with a knee damage from her scheduled semi-final in opposition to Serena Williams shortly earlier than it was to start. Amid hypothesis of match fixing, the group heckled Venus Williams and her father, Richard Williams, after they took their seats to look at Serena Williams within the ultimate in opposition to Belgian tennis participant Kim Clijsters.

The gang continued to heckle Serena Williams when she got here out to play the ultimate and continued to boo her periodically all through the whole match. When Serena Williams gained the match, she was subsequently booed in the course of the awards ceremony.

Following the tennis event and racist feedback that Richard Williams alleged have been directed at him in the course of the incident, the Williams sisters boycotted the Indian Wells event for 14 years, although it has been a compulsory cease on the WTA tour since 2009. Serena Williams ended the boycott in 2015 and performed.

Osaka, who ended her deal with to the group by congratulating her opponent, opened up about her wrestle with despair in 2021 after withdrawing from the French Open final 12 months.

The tennis participant, who stated she would not be doing any press occasions in the course of the event on account of an absence of look after athletes’ psychological well being, created some controversy for her determination to abstain from press obligations, which resulted in a superb issued to her by French Open officers.

She in the end withdrew and posted a press release on Twitter about her wrestle with despair.

“The reality is that I’ve suffered lengthy bouts of despair because the US Open in 2018, and I’ve had a extremely arduous time dealing with that,” she wrote. “Anybody that is aware of me is aware of I am introverted, and anybody that has seen me on the tournaments will discover that I am usually carrying headphones as that helps boring my social anxiousness.”

“I’m not a pure public speaker and get large waves of hysteria earlier than I converse to the world’s media,” she added.

Many on the time counseled Osaka for brazenly sharing her expertise, together with tennis legend Billie Jean King and even Serena Williams, who Osaka defeated in 2018 to win her first Grand Slam title.

“I really feel for Naomi,” Serena Williams stated in regards to the scenario after a primary spherical win on the 2021 French Open. “I really feel like I want I may give her a hug, as a result of I do know what it is like.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.