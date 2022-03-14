Naomi Osaka cries after being heckled by fan during match at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka was delivered to tears throughout her match on the Indian Wells Masters in California on Saturday. A heckler shouted “Naomi, you suck!,” at Osaka from the stands in the course of the tennis star’s match in opposition to Veronika Kudermetova.

The gang ended up booing the heckler after that remark, however Osaka was visibly upset by it. At one level Osaka requested the umpire if she may use a microphone and deal with the group.

“I simply wish to say one thing. I’m not going to curse. I don’t curse. It’s simply weighing on my coronary heart,” Osaka instructed the umpire, according to NBC News.

Nonetheless, the umpire denied Osaka’s request and he or she was compelled to attend till after the match to make her feedback.

"I simply wish to say, 'Thanks," Osaka stated after the match. "I really feel like I've cried sufficient on digicam. I simply wished to say, to be sincere, I've been heckled earlier than, prefer it didn't actually hassle me."

Osaka defined that a part of why she was so upset is as a result of she remembered that Serena Williams and Venus Williams had been heckled at Indian Wells early of their careers.

“I watched a video of Venus and Serena [Williams] getting heckled right here, and when you’ve by no means watched it, you must watch it. I don’t know why, however it went into my head, and it acquired replayed rather a lot. I’m attempting to not cry,” Osaka stated.

During the last yr, Osaka has taken a hiatus from tennis. She even pulled out of the French Open to be able to take a psychological well being break. That got here after Osaka refused to take part in post-match press conferences in the course of the Grand Slam event.

Moreover, Osaka sat out of Wimbledon final summer time earlier than returning to compete within the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.