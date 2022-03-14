Naomi Osaka Taunted By Spectator At BNP Paribas Open And Brought to Tears

After dropping the primary sport of her second-round match towards Veronika Kudermetova on the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday evening, Naomi Osaka was taunted by a spectator within the crowd who reportedly yelled out “Naomi, you suck.”
The four-time grand-slam champion, who withdrew from the French Open after which missed Wimbledon final yr after revealing her psychological well being points, was heckled early within the match. She misplaced 6-0, 6-Four to the world No 24, in response to CNN.
The information outlet reported that after listening to a shout from a collection in Stadium 1 on Saturday, a distraught Osaka was shaken by the remark and requested the umpire for the microphone to deal with the gang, throughout a break in play.
However that request was denied. There was no feedback on whether or not the spectator was recognized or faraway from the venue. After chatting with a event supervisor, she was allowed to talk after the match.
I used to be there, the “fan” waited till it was quiet, then yelled “Naomi you suck”. Sounded prefer it got here from somebody within the suites too, no person pointed them out. The truth that that is NOT the primary time a WOC has been heckled at Indian Wells is just not an important search for the event. https://t.co/Q8nEmVBgTV
— Brandy Flores (@_brandyflores) March 13, 2022
Addressing the gang after the match, a choked-up Osaka referenced the 2001 incident when Serena and Venus Williams had been focused with racially charged insults at the identical event.
The tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams and their father, Richard, had been booed by the Indian Wells crowd in 2001 after Venus pulled out of the sisters’ scheduled semifinal matchup on the final minute attributable to a knee harm, as per The Los Angeles Times. The sisters boycotted the event for years. Serena went on to win the ultimate however didn’t return to the Indian Wells till 2015. Venus returned in 2016.
On November 17, 2021, Serena Williams went on the Red Table Talk Show with Will Smith and defined how she skilled anxiousness when she returned to compete in Indian Wells in 2015.
“I imply, it was laborious. Discuss post-traumatic stress and psychological anxiousness.”