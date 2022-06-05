Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2: Fight prediction, undercard, odds, preview, start time, expert pick

Boxing followers are in for a mid-week deal with when Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire run again their 2019 basic. The bantamweight unification conflict goes down Tuesday from Saitama Tremendous Enviornment in Saitama, Japan (5 a.m. ET, ESPN+).
The primary assembly between Inoue and Donaire was a near-unanimous selection for 2019’s Struggle of the 12 months amongst boxing media. The bout was the finals of the formidable World Boxing Tremendous Sequence bantamweight match.
Donaire (42-6, 28 KO) entered the match thought by many to be nicely previous his prime and having misplaced bouts to Jessie Magdaleno and Carl Frampton in two of his final three. Whereas Donaire received his first two fights within the WBSS match, he didn’t enter the finals with Inoue having calmed many considerations over his present kind. The primary spherical noticed him defeat Ryan Burnett after Burnett suffered a again damage simply 4 rounds into the struggle and the semifinal bout got here in opposition to Stephon Younger who was a late substitute for Zolani Tete.
However, when given his shot at Inoue, the most effective fighters on the planet, Donaire confirmed he nonetheless held most of the abilities that noticed him win 30 consecutive fights from 2001 to 2012, a stretch the place he received world titles at flyweight, tremendous flyweight, bantamweight and tremendous bantamweight. In his 35th professional struggle, Donaire additionally added a world title at featherweight to his already spectacular assortment.
The pace of Inoue (22-0, 19 KO) was a significant factor within the bout with Donaire, however Donaire by no means backed down and showcased a brutal proper hand along with his trademark left hook. Each males would harm the opposite all through the battle earlier than Inoue was in a position to draw back late, together with with a knockdown on a physique shot in Spherical 11. Inoue would finally win the struggle by scores of 114-113, 116-111, and 117-109, however Donaire’s efficiency confirmed he had loads left to supply contained in the ring.
Donaire could be out of the ring till 2021 when he knocked out Nordine Oubaali within the fourth spherical to seize the WBC title after which retained the belt with one other fourth-round knockout, this time over Reymart Gaballo.
Inoue’s nickname “The Monster” is apt, contemplating his crushing energy that has put down all however three of his profession opponents. On his rise to the purpose of being one of many sport’s pound-for-pound elite, Inoue has collected world titles at junior flyweight, junior bantamweight and bantamweight.
Since his win over Donaire, Inoue has remained excellent, scoring knockouts of Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas and Aran Dipaen.
Now, he is set for a rematch together with his hardest opponent thus far in addition to the most important identify fighter he is ever confronted.
Inoue vs. Donaire card, odds
Odds through Caesars Sportsbook
Naoya Inoue (c) -550
Nonito Donaire (c) +400
WBA, IBF and WBC bantamweight titles
Takuma Inoue
Gakuya Furuhashi
Tremendous bantamweight
Andy Hiraoka
Shun Akaiwa
Light-weight
Prediction
It has been a pleasure to observe Donaire, a real legend and a beloved fighter, resurrect his profession as a reputable top-tier fighter. Nonetheless, at 39-years outdated, Donaire is at an age the place his physique will usually not have the ability to pull off what has grow to be intuition over his lengthy and storied profession. Inoue has already confirmed he has the flexibility to beat Donaire, albeit in an exhilarating struggle, and he is nonetheless a 29-year-old who has taken a really restricted quantity of dents over his time within the ring.
It could appear affordable to assume that Inoue will have the ability to repeat what he completed the primary time round and perhaps with out as a lot hassle. Anticipate Donaire to be recreation and to present every little thing he has. It is simply that every little thing Donaire has may not be sufficient. Decide: Naoya Inoue through TKO10
