Florida

Naples florida chosen best place to live by schoolaroo data analysis

March 2, 2023



A paddleboarder moves among swimmers last week while a boat passes behind her at Vanderbilt Beach in Naples. According to data from Visit Florida, more travelers visited Florida in the first quarter of this year than during any other three-month period in the state’s history.

People who live in Naples already realize it. But from time to time it is excellent to get a reminder that the preferred Southwest Florida town, identified for the whole thing from nice golfing to nice well being care, is an incredible place to live.

According to Schoolaroo, a nonprofit tutorial analysis corporate and scholarship website online engine, Naples is the No. 1 place to live within the United States.

More:Travel + Leisure acknowledges Naples as one of the vital best puts to transfer

This learn about in comparison 151 towns throughout 47 metrics dispensed in 9 key related classes: Crime & Safety, Affordability, Economy, Quality of lifestyles, Leisure and leisure, Health care, Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.



