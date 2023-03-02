Naples florida chosen best place to live by schoolaroo data analysis

People who live in Naples already realize it. But from time to time it is excellent to get a reminder that the preferred Southwest Florida town, identified for the whole thing from nice golfing to nice well being care, is an incredible place to live.

According to Schoolaroo, a nonprofit tutorial analysis corporate and scholarship website online engine, Naples is the No. 1 place to live within the United States.

More:Travel + Leisure acknowledges Naples as one of the vital best puts to transfer

This learn about in comparison 151 towns throughout 47 metrics dispensed in 9 key related classes: Crime & Safety, Affordability, Economy, Quality of lifestyles, Leisure and leisure, Health care, Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.

Naples scored best general ratings in well being care (selection of hospitals) and recreational and leisure. Also within the Top 10 had been schooling (3) for perfect selection of public faculties, crime and protection (4) and financial system (9).

On the down aspect, Naples scored the bottom rank conceivable (151) for affordability.

The subsequent perfect ranked Florida town was once Tampa, coming in at No. 14.

What about Fort Myers?

Fort Myers, handiest 45 mins north of Naples on I-75, got here in thirty eighth general.

Fort Myers’ perfect mark (7) got here in high quality of lifestyles (Naples scored 12). Fort Myers’ lowest mark got here within the schooling class (126).

More:Best golfing classes in Florida: Two Naples non-public layouts are in make a choice corporate

Best towns to live in

1. Naples, Florida

2. Carmel, Indiana

3. Naperville, Illinois

4. Amherst, New Hampshire

5. Portland, Maine

6. Alpharetta, Georgia

7. Madison, Mississippi

8. Papillion, Nebraska

9. Leawood, Kansas

10. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Worst 10 towns to live in