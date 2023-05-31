“Narco sub” seized off Colombia as crew tries in vain to sink 5,300 pounds of cocaine

The largest “narco sub” ever discovered off the coast of Colombia was intercepted by the country’s navy, carrying over 5,000 pounds of cocaine. The 55-foot semi-submersible vessel attempted to sink its cargo of drugs when it noticed military personnel approaching, but was ultimately foiled, and the three men aboard were arrested. This marks the third semi-submersible intercepted in less than three weeks, with drugs totaling more than $200 million, and the 13th narco sub stopped by the Colombian Navy in 2023. Narco subs are a common method used by drug traffickers in Central and South America to transport drugs, with submarines sometimes making it all the way to North America.



