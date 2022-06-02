Narcotics investigation unfolds at Fort Myers home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace performed a narcotics investigation at a Fort Myers house early Thursday morning.
The investigation occurred at a home on Davis Court docket in Fort Myers, in accordance with LCSO.
A lot of arrests have been made.
Fentanyl is being pushed on the streets and kills any kind of individual as soon as it’s touched.
“Whenever you take weapons and medicines off the streets, lives are being saved, folks don’t overdose, and fentanyl is killing folks day-after-day,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno stated.
That is an lively investigation. Depend on NBC2 to convey you the most recent data as quickly because it turns into accessible.