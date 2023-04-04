Nas, Mary J. Blige and Chance the Rapper to headline this year’s Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa

After premiering last year, Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa will return this summer for its second iteration. The event will take place July 28-30 and will celebrate jazz’s influence during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Tapped for the celebration are host Dave Chappelle and headliners Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance the Rapper. Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, Ari Lennox, Big Freedia, Cordae, Talib Kweli & Madlib, PJ Morton, Smino, Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff, BJ The Chicago Kid, Adam Blackstone and Rapsody are also scheduled to perform onstage at the event, which Robert Glasper curated.

“I want to make sure the guests and the performers have unique experiences,” says Glasper in a statement. “The festival, like my Blue Note residency, is full of unexpected jams and surprises during one huge musical family reunion with artists and an audience that share a love of the arts.”

Presale tickets for Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa are available to Blue Note subscribers Wednesday, April 5, at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. General admission will go on sale Friday, April 7, at 9 a.m. PST/noon ET.

Visit bluenotejazzfestival.com for tickets and more information.