NASA astronaut sets new single-flight duration record

Two NASA astronauts ventured exterior the Worldwide House Station Tuesday and pressed forward with ongoing work to improve the lab’s ageing solar energy system. Wanting on from contained in the outpost was Mark Vande Hei, working via his 341st day in house on the best way to setting a brand new single-flight document for a U.S. astronaut.

Retired astronaut Scott Kelly logged 340 days eight hours and 42 minutes in orbit throughout a virtually year-long station keep in 2015-16, simply setting a document for the longest single flight by a NASA astronaut.

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei, seen working within the Future laboratory module in February, can have logged a U.S.-record 355 days in house when he lands aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft March 30. He was on monitor Tuesday to maneuver previous astronaut Scott Kelly’s 340-day document, set throughout a virtually year-long flight in 2015-16. NASA



Transferring previous Kelly’s mark Tuesday, Vande Hei, veteran of an earlier 168-day mission, is anticipated to log a complete off 355 days off planet by the point he returns to Earth aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on March 30.

“Mark Vande Hei now holds the document for longest steady American spaceflight,” astronaut Kayla Barron stated after a profitable six-hour 54-minute spacewalk Tuesday. “It is a workforce effort … to have Mark up right here for that 12 months. I congratulate him and the remainder of the workforce for an superior day.”

In a latest interview with CBS Information, Kelly stated “I believe it is nice. What is the saying, information are made to be damaged? And meaning we’re doing issues higher than we did it earlier than. So yeah, congratulations to him.”

As for the battle in Ukraine and tense relations between the US and Russia, NASA managers say either side proceed working collectively to function the Worldwide House Station and that Vande Hei will come house as initially deliberate together with two Russian cosmonauts.

“I can let you know for positive Mark is coming house on that Soyuz,” Joel Montalbano, house station program supervisor, advised reporters Monday. “We’re in communication with our Russian colleagues, there is no fuzz on that. The three crew members are coming house.”

Aboard the house station Tuesday, Barron and Raja Chari switched their spacesuits to battery energy at 8:12 a.m. ET to formally kick off the second of as much as 16 spacewalks, or EVAs, deliberate this 12 months. Six can be carried out by NASA astronauts engaged on the facility improve and 10 by cosmonauts outfitting new Russian lab and docking modules.

Astronaut Kayla Barron, left, and fellow spacewalker Raja Chari depart the house station’s Quest airlock and head for a piece website on the lab’s energy truss the place they deliberate to put in brackets to assist a brand new roll-out photo voltaic array that can be connected and unfurled later this 12 months. NASA TV



The aim of Tuesday’s tour was to put in assist brackets on the base of a right-side photo voltaic wing so new ISS roll-out photo voltaic array blankets — IROSAs — might be connected later this 12 months to feed extra energy into the house station’s electrical system.

The house station was initially outfitted with 4 photo voltaic array wings, two on all sides of a protracted truss stretching the size of a soccer discipline. Every wing is made up of two 39-foot-wide blankets extending 112 toes in reverse instructions. The oldest wing was launched in December 2000 and the most recent in 2009.

The arrays feed energy into eight electrical circuits, two per wing. When the station is in daylight, the arrays cost batteries and ship energy to the lab’s myriad methods. Throughout evening passes, the batteries feed saved energy to the station.

Photo voltaic cells degrade over time and NASA is including six new blankets in a $103 million improve. Every of the brand new IROSA blankets measure 20 toes large by 63 toes lengthy when totally prolonged at an angle to the underlying wing.

The Worldwide House Station as photographed by astronauts aboard a departing SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft final 12 months. NASA



The primary two IROSA blankets had been put in on the left outboard photo voltaic wing to enhance energy channels 2B and 4B throughout spacewalks final June. Brackets to assist IROSA blankets on the left inboard channel 4A array had been put in throughout a September EVA.

Tuesday’s spacewalk was dedicated to putting in assist brackets on the right-side inboard photo voltaic wing on the base of the facility channel 3A wing. The work went easily, clearing the best way for attachment of the brand new photo voltaic blankets late this 12 months.

If all goes nicely, the ultimate IROSA blankets can be put in subsequent 12 months on the precise aspect of the facility truss to finish the improve.

“Over the course of the subsequent 12 months or 12 months and a half or so we are going to set up all the totally different arrays,” stated Dina Contella, house station operations integration supervisor on the Johnson House Middle.

“These new arrays overlay that legacy arrays and all advised, after we improve six of eight channels, we can have elevated the facility technology from 160 kilowatts to 215 kilowatts.”

Extra



