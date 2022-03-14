NASA confident Russia will bring U.S. astronaut home from International Space Station as planned

Regardless of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and worsening worldwide relations, joint operation of the Worldwide House Station continues usually. Plans stay in place to convey NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei again to Earth as deliberate aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on the finish of the month, a senior NASA supervisor mentioned Monday.

Joel Montalbano, house station program supervisor on the Johnson House Middle in Houston, mentioned the Russians have assured NASA that Vande Hei and his two cosmonaut crewmates will land in Kazakhstan on March 30, as had been deliberate earlier than the invasion started, to wrap up a record-setting mission.

At landing, Vande Hei and cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov, each of whom launched aboard one other Soyuz final April 9, may have logged 355 days in house, setting a brand new single-flight document for a U.S. astronaut. On Tuesday, Vande Hei will cross the present 340-day U.S. document set by astronaut Scott Kelly in 2015-16.

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei takes in a view of his Soyuz spacecraft and the Earth 260 miles beneath from a perch contained in the Worldwide House Station’s multi-window cupola compartment. NASA



Vande Hei and Dubrov will return to Earth with Soyuz MS-19/65S commander Anton Shkaplerov, who launched final October and might be closing out a 176-day keep in house.

“Nothing has modified within the final three weeks, the management facilities function efficiently, flawlessly, seamlessly, we’re not seeing any impacts to what is going on on round us,” Montalbano mentioned. “We’re capable of do our jobs. We’re conscious of what is going on on, however we’re capable of do our jobs, proceed operations.”

The invasion of Ukraine, the imposition of sanctions by the U.S., U.Okay. and European Union and fiery rhetoric from Dmitry Rogozin, director of the Russian house company Roscosmos, have prompted questions in some quarters about Russia’s dedication to persevering with joint operations aboard the ISS.

As designed, the house station requires cooperation between the U.S. and Russia to function usually, with the Russians offering the propulsion wanted to maintain the lab in orbit and NASA offering orientation management, extra electrical energy and satellite tv for pc communications.

Whereas a gentle stream of vitriolic tweets have raised concern a few attainable break in U.S.-Russian house relations, even Rogozin dismissed what he known as “hysterical” rumors that Vande Hei could be left behind on the station.

As a result of Vande Hei launched aboard a Soyuz, his strain swimsuit, worn throughout launch, re-entry and touchdown, is Russian. The swimsuit isn’t suitable with the life assist techniques on the SpaceX Crew Dragon ferry ships.

“I can let you know for certain Mark is coming house on that Soyuz,” Montalbano informed reporters Monday. “We’re in communication with our Russian colleagues, there is not any fuzz on that. The three crew members are coming house.”

As ordinary when an astronaut comes again to Earth aboard a Soyuz, a NASA contingent of about 20 flight surgeons and different assist personnel will fly to Kazakhstan aboard a NASA jet to hold out preliminary medical exams and to convey Vande Hei again to Houston for debriefing and bodily remedy to assist him readjust to gravity after almost a 12 months in house.

NASA is gearing up for an particularly busy spring and fall aboard the house station, with a number of U.S. and Russian crews flying to and from the outpost. It is not but recognized how worsening worldwide relations may have an effect on these plans, however NASA is urgent forward on the belief that each side will proceed regular operations.

Vande Hei will return to Earth 12 days after one other Soyuz carries his crew’s replacements — Soyuz MS-21/67S commander Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov — to the house station on Friday.

A spectacular have a look at the house station from a SpaceX Crew Dragon ferry ship passing instantly beneath the outpost throughout a departure fly-around. NASA



The identical day Vande Hei and his crewmates land, a SpaceX Crew Dragon is scheduled for launch from the Kennedy House Middle to hold 4 business fliers to the house station for a 10-day keep managed by Axiom House in Houston. The flight is the primary NASA-sanctioned business go to to the outpost.

One week after the Axiom 1 crew lands on April 9, NASA and SpaceX plan to launch one other Crew Dragon round April 15.

Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins and European House Company astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will change Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, who have been launched to the lab final October and plan to return to Earth on April 22.

The following crew rotation after that comes round September 1 when a Crew Dragon is scheduled for launch carrying two NASA astronauts and a Japanese flier. Earlier than the Russian invasion, NASA was negotiating with Roscosmos to fill the fourth seat with a cosmonaut and to place an astronaut aboard a Soyuz set for launch later in September.

The thought is to ensure astronauts and cosmonauts are at all times aboard the station, even when a medical emergency or another difficulty forces a Crew Dragon or Soyuz to make a sudden departure. With out such combined crews, an unplanned departure may go away the station with out a Russian or American crew member to function essential techniques.

The Russians haven’t made any official touch upon the standing of the negotiations, however Montalbano mentioned NASA is urgent forward.

“Presently, we nonetheless plan the work the crew swap,” he mentioned. “And so we nonetheless have scheduled coaching for cosmonauts to come back to Houston and (SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California), and our workforce to go over to Star Metropolis (close to Moscow) and prepare for the Soyuz.”

