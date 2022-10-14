NASA, SpaceX Crew-4 makes re-entry near Florida coast

Crew 4 astronauts with NASA and SpaceX made re-entry Friday into Earth after departing hours earlier from the International Space Station.

The crew splashed down off the Florida coast near Jacksonville at about 4:55 p.m. ET.

The Dragon capsule, named Freedom, left the area station at 11:35 a.m. on Friday to start the journey residence. The crew spent 170 days in area after being launched on April 27.

Onboard the spacecraft had been three NASA astronauts, together with Kjell Lindgren, the commander, pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins and the European Space Agency’s Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti, NASA stated.

The NASA mission was the primary with an equal variety of women and men and the primary long-term flight with a Black girl, Watkins.

The crew changed three Americans and a German. The crew is the fourth to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket, according to NASA. It is the fifth SpaceX flight with NASA astronauts.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.