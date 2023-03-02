NASA, SpaceX to launch Crew-6 from Florida to the International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA and SpaceX are concentrated on early Thursday to launch 4 astronauts from Florida to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg at the side of Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi will probably be strapped into the pill atop a Falcon 9 rocket.





The on the spot launch window is at 12:34 a.m. ET (5:34 UTC), with a backup alternative to be had on Friday, March 3 at 12:11 a.m. ET (5:11 UTC), in accordance to SpaceX.

More area tales:

The staff will launch from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. They will change 4 area station citizens who’ve been up there since October.

While the staff is on the orbiting laboratory, SpaceX stated they are going to “conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations in areas such as life and physical sciences to advanced materials, technology development, in-space production applications, and even student-led research.”

According to SpaceX, the Dragon spacecraft supporting the project up to now flew Demo-2, Crew-2, and Axiom Space’s Ax-1 to and from the area station.

After level separation, the rocket’s first level will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Following level separation, Falcon 9’s first level will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX stated a webcast for the project will cross reside about an hour prior to liftoff. News Channel 8 will reside flow the launch when it occurs.