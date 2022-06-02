NASA to reveal Hell-like planet that rains lava at night

NASA will quickly unveil an enhanced look at two exoplanets that carefully resemble the Earth, though you would possibly need to maintain off on packing your baggage.
One of many first orders of enterprise for NASA’s famend James Webb Telescope is taking a better take a look at 55 Cancri e, a super-hot planet that orbits nearer to its central star than Mercury does the Solar. Which means that the planet is probably going coated in flowing magma, in response to NASA scientists. In addition they imagine that the potential existence of a weak environment on the planet means it might rain lava at evening.