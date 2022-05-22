NASCAR All-Star lineup 2022: Starting order, pole for Texas race & All-Star Open

NASCAR debuted its new All-Star race qualifying on Saturday night. Now, the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway as a result.
The pole will be occupied by a familiar face, Kyle Busch, who staved off stiff competition to win qualifying. He posted the second-fastest overall lap time during the one-lap portion of the race before winning all three of the head-to-head races in which he participated.
Busch will be on the front row of the All-Star race, but how will the race’s other 20 drivers line up? The Sporting News tracked results and highlights from NASCAR’s All-Star qualifying races Saturday night. Below are the complete results and starting lineup for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race.
Who won the pole for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas?
Kyle Busch won the pole for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas. He recorded the second-fastest time during the 20-car qualifying round and went on to win all three of his one-lap races in the head-to-head portion of the event to win the pole.
Busch beat Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney in his three races. The first two were convincing wins — Truex and Larson had trouble with their pit stops — while Blaney gave him a challenge but pulled up at the end.
Sunday will mark the fourth time of Busch’s career that he will be the pole-sitter for the All-Star Race. He was on the front row in the All-Star Race at Texas in 2021 alongside Larson, who was on the pole last year.
NASCAR All-Star Race lineup at Texas
Busch won the pole for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas, and he will be joined by Ryan Blaney, who was the runner-up in the eight-man bracket tournament to determine the fastest car.
The six other participants in the eight-man tournament will make up the rest of the top eight in the All-Star race. The other 12 drivers in the race will be placed Nos. 9-20 in the field based on their speed during the single-lap qualifying race that began the night.
Below is a full look at the lineup for Sunday’s race:
|Start pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Kurt Busch
|45
|23XI Racing
|6
|Ross Chastain
|1
|DGM Racing
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|10
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|13
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|19
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR All-Star lineup: Live qualifying results for 2022 race
(All times Eastern.)
9:05 p.m. — Kyle Busch beats Ryan Blaney in the final head-to-head race. They were in a dead heat coming out of the pit box, but Busch was on the inside and earned the victory. He will be the pole-sitter for the All-Star Race on Sunday.
8:59 p.m. — Kyle Busch wins the battle of the Kyles with ease over Kyle Larson. Larson couldn’t start properly, so Busch was able to beat him to the pit box with ease. He will battle Ryan Blaney in the final qualifying matchup.
Kyle Larson and the No. 5 team vs. Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team@TeamHendrick vs. @JoeGibbsRacing pic.twitter.com/CYTOy2b9zo
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 22, 2022
8:55 p.m. — Ryan Blaney pulls off the upset over William Byron. Blaney came out of the pit slightly quicker than Byron, who chose the outside lane after choosing the inside lane in Round 1. Blaney will start in the front row and will have a chance to be the pole sitter.
William Byron and the No. 24 team vs. Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 team!@TeamHendrick vs. @Team_Penske pic.twitter.com/CLqKQTfB0g
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 22, 2022
8:51 p.m. — The bracket semifinals are coming up. Below are the matchups between the four remaining drivers:
- William Byron vs. Kyle Larson
- Kyle Busch vs. Ryan Blaney
8:48 p.m. — Kyle Busch caps off Round 1 with an easy win over Martin Truex Jr. Busch will advance to face Ryan Blaney after Truex Jr. struggled to get out of the pit.
Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team vs. Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 19 team
A @JoeGibbsRacing battle! pic.twitter.com/JusR2Qjcbi
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 22, 2022
8:44 p.m. — Kyle Larson wins over Kurt Busch after a near-perfect pit stop.
Kurt Busch and the No. 45 team vs. Kyle Larson and the No. 5 team@23XIRacing vs. @TeamHendrick pic.twitter.com/U3oCX2XwAl
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 22, 2022
8:42 p.m. — Ryan Blaney beats Ross Chastain from the outside. They had relatively equal pit stops, but Blaney was able to pull just ahead of Chastain to advance in the bracket.
Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 team vs. Ross Chastain and the No. 1 team@Team_Penske vs. @TeamTrackhouse pic.twitter.com/I826ty0bvm
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 22, 2022
8:40 p.m. — Up next will be Ryan Blaney against Ross Chastain. Blaney chooses the outside lane; Byron just won after choosing the inside lane.
8:39 p.m. — Byron will run away with the first head-to-head race of the bunch. Almirola got a late start, so Byron got to his pit box first. It was virtually a no-contest from there.
William Byron and the No. 24 team vs. Aric Almirola and the No. 10 team@TeamHendrick vs. @StewartHaasRcng pic.twitter.com/38AXkMV9mp
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 22, 2022
8:36 p.m. — We’re almost off. Bryon vs. Almirola will get things started in the first knockout race.
8:30 p.m. — The knockout stage races are about to begin. Keep an eye on the lane choice for each driver, as that could play a big role in this one. The pit crews will also be involved in the race, as they have to complete a four-tire stop to begin the one-lap race. The team in the outside lane will use a NASCAR-made pit stall station strategically in the middle of pit road; that could prove to be a disadvantage for the outside lane.
8:24 p.m. — So, the matchups in the head-to-head round are as follows:
- William Byron vs. Aric Almirola
- Kyle Busch vs. Martin Truex Jr.
- Ryan Blaney vs. Ross Chastain
- Kurt Busch vs. Kyle Larson
8:21 p.m. — Ryan Blaney knocked Joey Logano out of the top eight, but Chase Elliott was unable to knock Aric Almirola out. The eight-car field for the finals is now settled. It is as follows:
- William Byron
- Kyle Busch
- Ryan Blaney
- Kurt Busch
- Kyle Larson
- Ross Chastain
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Aric Almirola
8:19 p.m. — We have a new qualifying leader: William Byron blazes a 28.528 to take the No. 1 spot in the field. That will give him lane choice in the head-to-head races, unless one of the final drivers is able to pass him.
8:18 p.m. — Four drivers have locked into the final round so far: Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain and Martin Truex Jr. There are still a few cars left to run.
8:17 p.m. — Joey Logano knocks out Kevin Harvick. Before that, Alex Bowman logged the slowest time on the field at 29.011. He was the slowest car in practice, so it wasn’t a major surprise to see him struggle.
8:16 p.m. — Kyle Larson just ran the second-fastest time so far at 28.632. He knocked Denny Hamlin, who was the fastest car in practice, out of the top eight.
8:15 p.m. — Christopher Bell had some issues in practice, and he finishes sixth of the 11 drivers to run thus far. Bubba Wallace has been bumped out of the top eight, so he will not make the bracket.
8:11 p.m. — And now, Brad Keselowski has been eliminated from the final bracket. We’re halfway through qualifying, so 10 of 20 cars have run. Right now, Kurt Busch’s 28.620 stands alone in first place.
8:10 p.m. — Aric Almirola qualified in 28.767. That’s good for second now, but more importantly, Michael McDowell will not make the final bracket. Only eight of 20 cars advance to the qualifying bracket.
8:08 p.m. — Kurt Busch blazed a 28.620 to move into first place in the qualifying. That was nearly 0.2 seconds faster than the second-place finisher Allmendinger.
8:07 p.m. — The first five divers have run qualifying. AJ Allmendinger is in first ahead of Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell in order.
8:04 p.m. — Now we’re into All-Star qualifying. AJ Allmendinger is up first and he’ll be followed by Brad Keselowski.
7:40 p.m. — Denny Hamlin had the fastest car among the 20 drivers during practice while Alex Bowman’s car was the slowest. We’ll soon see if that matters or if the slower drivers are just getting warmed up for qualifying.
7:36 p.m. — Currently, the cars are practicing firing off pit road. The cars are sliding a bit as they start, so that will be something to watch during the race. It’s hard for NASCAR cars to get to full speed from a stop without a bit of sliding.
7:34 p.m. — A reminder that this year’s qualifying is a bit different than usual. There will be a one-lap qualifying race and the top eight finishers from that will do head-to-head battle in a tournament-style bracket. They will race from pit road to the finish line after completing a full pit stop.
Eight teams will take on the All-Star Qualifying Bracket Elimination round.
Here’s how it works:#NASCARonFS1 | https://t.co/U4a0xtukwL pic.twitter.com/gKIubqf45K
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 21, 2022
7:20 p.m. — We’re currently in the practice portion of the evening. Drivers are getting a chance to test their cars on the speedway as they prepare for the multi-stage event. The race is expected to begin at roughly 8 p.m. ET.
LET’S DO THIS. Tyler Reddick leads Open practice. Time for the teams locked in for the 2022 All-Star Race to get some track time at @TXMotorSpeedway.
FS1 and the FOX Sports App » https://t.co/U4a0xtukwL https://t.co/VbBitFOVh0 pic.twitter.com/qAdgyGsjLB
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 21, 2022
How does NASCAR All-Star qualifying work?
NASCAR is taking a different approach to its All-Star race qualifying in 2022. There are 20 cars in the All-Star race field, and they will begin qualifying by participating in a one-lap race. The cars will line up on the Texas Motor Speedway track in the inverse order of the owner standings and will look to produce the fastest lap in qualifying.
The eight cars that produce the fastest lap in that one-lap race will advance in qualifying to bracketed tournament that will decide the top speed.
The bracket will consist of two-car matchups that put the drivers side-by-side in the pit stalls at the end of pit road. Pit crews will run through a four-tire stop, and the drivers will speed off pit road. The drivers will then race to the finish line and the first one to reach it will advance in the bracket. The winner of that tournament will get the pole position and will have completed the race three times in total.
The bracket’s runner-up will run second in the All-Star race while the drivers that lost in the semifinals will be either third or fourth based on their speed. The drivers knocked out of the bracket in the first round will be ordered fifth through eighth based on their speed off pit road. The rest of the field will be ordered based on their single-lap speed.
The first driver to reach the finish line advances to the next round. The winner of that bracket will ultimately have completed that race three times and the winner will have the pole position.
Below is a full recap of what to expect during tonight’s qualifying.
How to watch NASCAR All-Star qualifying
FS1 will air NASCAR’s All-Star qualifying in 2022. The qualifying races will begin at 8 p.m. ET but coverage of the event will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the network. Cord cutters will be able to catch the event on fuboTV, which comes with a free trial.
NASCAR All-Star drivers 2022
It should be noted that all of the drivers in this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race have already qualified for the event. Their lineup spots are locked, but they will all need to qualify to determine where within the race they will start.
A total of 20 drivers will be participating in this year’s race. Below is a list of all of them in the order that they will run in the single-lap qualifying race.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Kurt Busch
|45
|23XI Racing
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports