Sports

NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway starting lineup: Chase Briscoe wins first career pole

June 5, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


gettyimages-1401019685.jpg
Getty Photos

Chase Briscoe received the pole for the Get pleasure from Illinois 300 on Saturday afternoon, incomes the highest beginning spot for the Cup Collection’ inaugural race at World Huge Expertise Raceway at Gateway. Briscoe posted a lap of 32.544 (138.274 mph), beating Austin Cindric for his first ever pole. 

Briscoe is the fifth driver to win his first profession pole this season, becoming a member of Cindric (Fontana), Christopher Bell (Las Vegas), Cole Custer (Bristol), and Chris Buescher (Dover). Briscoe began on the pole earlier this 12 months at Atlanta, however solely by advantage of NASCAR’s qualifying algorithm after time trials had been rained out.

Friday’s follow session and Saturday’s qualifying session featured two drivers from the NASCAR Tenting World Truck Collection making one-off appearances in Cup. Zane Smith, who’s filling in as the motive force of RFK Racing’s No. 17 whereas Chris Buescher is out with COVID-19, certified 32nd for what will probably be his Cup Collection debut. Collection champion Ben Rhodes drove Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 in follow rather than A.J. Allmendinger, who’s racing within the Xfinity Collection at Portland Worldwide Raceway on Sunday.

Rhodes, nevertheless, crashed in Flip Three throughout follow and didn’t make a qualifying try on Saturday whereas his crew repaired the automotive that Allmendinger will drive in Sunday’s race. Parker Kligerman additionally didn’t make a qualifying try after a difficulty in follow, as his automotive caught fireplace after struggling a mechanical subject.

Get pleasure from Illinois 300 beginning lineup

  1. #14 – Chase Briscoe
  2. #2 – Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #20 – Christopher Bell
  4. #8 – Tyler Reddick
  5. #12 – Ryan Blaney
  6. #11 – Denny Hamlin
  7. #22 – Joey Logano
  8. #10 – Aric Almirola
  9. #21 – Harrison Burton (R)
  10. #1 – Ross Chastain
  11. #45 – Kurt Busch
  12. #18 – Kyle Busch
  13. #19 – Martin Truex Jr.
  14. #41 – Cole Custer
  15. #5 – Kyle Larson
  16. #9 – Chase Elliott
  17. #34 – Michael McDowell
  18. #23 – Bubba Wallace
  19. #7 – Corey LaJoie
  20. #4 – Kevin Harvick
  21. #43 – Erik Jones
  22. #38 – Todd Gilliland (R)
  23. #99 – Daniel Suarez
  24. #24 – William Byron
  25. #48 – Alex Bowman
  26. #42 – Ty Dillon
  27. #47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #31 – Justin Haley
  29. #3 – Austin Dillon
  30. #6 – Brad Keselowski
  31. #51 – Cody Ware
  32. #17 – Zane Smith
  33. #77 – Josh Bilicki
  34. #78 – B.J. McLeod
  35. #16 – A.J. Allmendinger
  36. #15 – Parker Kligerman



Source link



Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram