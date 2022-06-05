NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway starting lineup: Chase Briscoe wins first career pole

Chase Briscoe received the pole for the Get pleasure from Illinois 300 on Saturday afternoon, incomes the highest beginning spot for the Cup Collection’ inaugural race at World Huge Expertise Raceway at Gateway. Briscoe posted a lap of 32.544 (138.274 mph), beating Austin Cindric for his first ever pole.

Briscoe is the fifth driver to win his first profession pole this season, becoming a member of Cindric (Fontana), Christopher Bell (Las Vegas), Cole Custer (Bristol), and Chris Buescher (Dover). Briscoe began on the pole earlier this 12 months at Atlanta, however solely by advantage of NASCAR’s qualifying algorithm after time trials had been rained out.

Friday’s follow session and Saturday’s qualifying session featured two drivers from the NASCAR Tenting World Truck Collection making one-off appearances in Cup. Zane Smith, who’s filling in as the motive force of RFK Racing’s No. 17 whereas Chris Buescher is out with COVID-19, certified 32nd for what will probably be his Cup Collection debut. Collection champion Ben Rhodes drove Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 in follow rather than A.J. Allmendinger, who’s racing within the Xfinity Collection at Portland Worldwide Raceway on Sunday.

Rhodes, nevertheless, crashed in Flip Three throughout follow and didn’t make a qualifying try on Saturday whereas his crew repaired the automotive that Allmendinger will drive in Sunday’s race. Parker Kligerman additionally didn’t make a qualifying try after a difficulty in follow, as his automotive caught fireplace after struggling a mechanical subject.

