NASCAR Fontana 2022 odds, predictions: Surprising Wise Power 400 picks by same model that nailed Larson’s wins

The second round of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule will get underway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with the 2022 Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway. Rookie driver Austin Cindric is coming off a win at last week’s Daytona 500. He will be hoping to build on that performance this week at Fontana Speedway, but Caesars Sportsbook has him listed at 50-1 in the latest 2022 Wise Power 400 odds. Is Cindric worth a shot at those NASCAR Fontana odds?
Alex Bowman, the defending winner at Auto Club Speedway, is listed at 14-1 in the NASCAR Fontana starting grid. Where should you put your money with your 2022 Wise Power 400 bets? Before scouring the 2022 Wise Power 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR at Fontana predictions, be sure to see the latest 2022 Wise Power 400 picks from SportsLine’s proven projection model.
Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.
In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model also nailed Kyle Larson winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at 5-2 in Texas and hit Larson again at the Ally 400 for another 5-2 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout.
It also called Larson’s win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it called five of Larson’s wins during a historic season and also nailed both its head-to-head predictions at the 2022 Daytona 500. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on its NASCAR picks.
Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR at Fontana race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 Wise Power 400 leaderboard.
Top 2022 Wise Power 400 predictions
One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he’s a 14-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Fontana odds. He’s a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion is always a threat to win a race when he gets in the car.
Logano opened the 2022 season with a victory in the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The race was not worth any points, but it showed that he is confident racing in NASCAR’s new cars. Logano is a 27-time Cup winner, making him one of the most experienced drivers in Sunday’s race. He finished in second at Auto Club Speedway in 2019 and has five other top-five finishes in 14 career starts at Fontana Raceway. SportsLine’s model likes his chances of finally breaking through with a win this weekend.
And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this open 2022 Wise Power 400 starting grid. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion has finished second in three of the four seasons since he won the title.
However, Fontana hasn’t been kind to Truex historically. He won the 2018 Auto Club 400 there, but he’s finished outside the top 10 in 13 of his 20 career Cup starts at Fontana Speedway. That includes seven finishes outside the top 20 and he could have a tough time on Sunday after two years away from the track and while working out the kinks to the new “Next-Gen” car.
How to make 2022 NASCAR at Fontana picks
The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2022 NASCAR Fontana odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag, including a massive triple-digit long shot. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model’s NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.
So who wins the 2022 Wise Power 400? And which triple-digit long shot makes a run at the checkered flag? Check out the latest 2022 NASCAR at Fontana odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 Wise Power 400 leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson’s wins last season.
2022 Wise Power 400 odds
Kyle Larson 5-2
Martin Truex Jr. 7-1
Kyle Busch 7-1
Chase Elliott 15-2
Denny Hamlin 8-1
Ryan Blaney 10-1
William Byron 12-1
Kevin Harvick 12-1
Alex Bowman 14-1
Joey Logano 14-1
Tyler Reddick 20-1
Kurt Busch 30-1
Christopher Bell 30-1
Brad Keselowski 40-1
Austin Cindric 50-1
Austin Dillon 75-1
Ross Chastain 75-1
Chase Briscoe 100-1
Aric Almirola 100-1
Harrison Burton 150-1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1
Chris Buescher 200-1
Bubba Wallace 200-1
Daniel Hemric 200-1
Cole Custer 250-1
Erik Jones 250-1
Daniel Suarez 250-1
Ty Dillon 300-1
Todd Gilliland 500-1
Michael McDowell 500-1
Justin Haley 500-1
Corey Lajoie 2000-1
Josh Bilicki 2500-1
BJ McLeod 2500-1
Cody Ware 2500-1
