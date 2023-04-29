Nashville school shooting bodycam video shows officers down suspect within minutes

Nashville police have released edited body camera footage from Officer Rex Engelbert showing the hunt for a shooter at The Covenant School, who had already killed three children and three adults by that point. The video begins with a woman greeting officers outside the school and informing them that two kids are missing. The officers search and check each room as alarms go off, and one officer yells that they sound like they’re upstairs. Once the officers reach the second floor, they enter a lobby area and yell “Move in,” before a barrage of gunfire is heard. The shooter, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, was killed by police. Police have provided unclear information on Hale’s gender, but it was discovered that Hale had conducted surveillance and drawn a map of the building before the attack. President Joe Biden has again called for stronger gun safety laws.