Nashville shooter legally bought 7 guns before attack on Christian school, police say

On Monday, a shooter entered The Covenant School in Nashville and killed three students and three staff members before being fatally shot by police. Newly released surveillance video shows the shooter arriving at the school and indiscriminately firing at victims. The shooter, Audrey Hale, legally bought seven firearms in recent years and conducted surveillance of the building before the attack. Hale had been hiding several weapons within the house, and her motive is unknown. Officer Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, both of whom later shot and killed Hale, are hailed as heroes for stopping the massacre. The Covenant School, a Christian school, has roughly 200 students and 50 staff members. President Joe Biden called for stronger gun safety laws, including a ban on assault weapons, after the shooting. Since 2006, there have been seven mass killings at K-12 schools in which four or more people were killed within 24 hours, and all the shooters were male.