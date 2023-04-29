Nate Diaz accuses Jake Paul of using PEDs, calls for 12 rounds





The upcoming bout between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, scheduled for (*12*) fifth at Dallas’ American Airlines Center, is changing into an increasing number of dramatic. Diaz lately tweeted, overdue at night time, inquiring for an build up in rounds from 8 to 12 and accusing Paul of using PEDs. This follows the preliminary announcement of the combat previous this month, with the bout first of all set for 8 rounds at 185 kilos using 10 ounce gloves. Diaz’s tweet, believed to be directed at Paul, learn “12 rounds. Ur [sic] on steroids so let’s put that s*** to work.” It’s no longer the primary time Paul has been accused of using PEDs, although he has publicly denied ever taking steroids. In a Twitter feud with UFC President Dana White ultimate yr, Paul answered with “steroid check me on every occasion the f*** you need. I don’t do steroids. I take [these accusations] as a praise. Because there’s no different excuse to me knocking out all of your champions instead of ‘this kid does steroids’.” Diaz’s upcoming combat will likely be his first skilled boxing fit, whilst it’s going to be Paul’s 8 (6-1, 4 KOs) bout. DAZN officers showed that the primary face-to-face press convention for the combat will happen on Tuesday, May ninth on the American Airlines Center, with extra particular main points to be launched on May second. Fans can join for pre-sale get entry to to tickets for the combat on-line.