Nathan Millard update: Texas EquuSearch offering $10,000 reward

Nathan Millard, 42, used to be remaining observed leaving a lodge in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.
BATON ROUGE, La. — The seek for a missing Georgia man who was last seen in Louisiana has intensified.
Nathan Millard, 42, used to be remaining observed leaving a Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Baton Rouge. Now Texas EquuSearch is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that may assist in finding him.
“The reward is in hopes of getting some leads on this case so we can bring some closure to the family,” founder and director of Texas EquuSeach Tim Miller mentioned. “EquuSearch is offering up to $10,000 for any information that would lead them to Millard, alive or deceased.”
The group joined the seek for Millard on Thursday at the side of a lot of volunteers.
Millard used to be remaining observed leaving his lodge room to wait the LSU-Vanderbilt basketball sport. After the sport, Millard and a consumer went to Happy’s Irish Pub round 9:30 p.m.
According to the buyer, Millard mentioned he used to be going again to his lodge room, which used to be not up to a two-minute stroll from the pub. He by no means made it again. A town employee later discovered Millard’s telephone about 4 blocks from the lodge. His debit card used to be extensively utilized after he left the pub and had process on it till Saturday when Millard’s spouse, Amber, in any case iced over it.
Millard used to be remaining observed dressed in a inexperienced hat, black blouse and blue denims. He stands 5 ft 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 kilos.
Anyone with information on his disappearance is requested to touch Louisiana police at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
