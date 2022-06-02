‘National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to the Battle’ Documentary Film Re-airs in June for Black Music Month

The “Nationwide Battle of the Bands (NBOTB): A Salute to the Battle” documentary movie re-airs in over 44 markets all through June in honor of Black Music Month.
Introduced by Pepsi Zero Sugar, the movie brings the motion, vitality, and pageantry of the ‘Battle’ efficiency to viewers, in an up-close and private perspective, proper into the consolation of their houses the place they will expertise the motion with their family and friends.
“Our movie creates one other avenue for HBCU marching bands to be seen, heard, and skilled by the plenty,” says Derek Webber, Government Producer & CEO of Webber Advertising and marketing, in accordance with a release.
“Any time we have now a possibility to raise their visibility – whether or not by tv and in-person occasions – we’ll achieve this in a significant method to honor the insurmountable affect and impression of HBCU marching bands on the world.
“NBOTB: Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” captures the essence and showcases the spirit of the HBCU band battle, highlighting each the sphere and stand performances, and options Bethune Cookman College, Marching Wildcats; Langston College, “Marching Satisfaction” Band; North Carolina A&T State College, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine; Norfolk State College, The Spartan “Legion” Marching Band; Southern College, Human Jukebox; Jackson State College, The Sonic Increase of the South; Talladega Faculty, Nice Twister Band, and Tennessee State College, Aristocrat of Bands.
The movie initially premiered in February for Black Historical past Month as an instrument to shine an intimate gentle onto the worldwide affect and impression of HBCU marching bands whereas giving viewers a behind-the-scenes peek into the work, dedication, and fervour that goes into creating the performances followers have grown to like and anticipate throughout soccer halftimes, homecoming parades and the coveted ‘battle of the bands’ showdowns.
For a full record of dates, occasions, and stations to look at “NBOTB: Salute to HBCU Marching Bands go to www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/salute.
To buy tickets to the 2022 Pepsi Nationwide Battle of the Bands introduced by Toyota on Saturday, August 27 at 6PM CST in Houston, TX at NRG Stadium go to www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/tickets and keep up to date on social media at @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Fb/Instagram) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).
About Nationwide Battle of the Bands
The occasion’s mission is to reinforce the publicity of Traditionally Black Schools and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and growing our future leaders. Occasion organizers have generated greater than $700,000 in scholarships for the collaborating schools and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com
About Webber Advertising and marketing and Consulting
Webber Advertising and marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC relies in Charlotte, North Carolina and is the biggest advertising company of report for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program improvement, on-site occasion execution, experiential advertising and media. WMC offers their purchasers with centered packages that ship measurable outcomes, enhance market place and construct for future successes. www.webbermarketing.net