National Battle of the Bands Announces Pepsi as New Title Sponsor

National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) introduced Pepsi as its new title sponsorship in assist of the celebrated occasion. This multi-year partnership permits Pepsi to leverage its presence to assist Traditionally Black Faculties and Universities (HBCUs) year-round with particular emphasis on their proud custom of world-class marching bands.
“This title sponsorship from Pepsi helps our imaginative and prescient of strengthening the connection of the neighborhood to Traditionally Black Faculties and Universities by showcasing the skills of HBCU marching bands and the position they play in educating aspiring musicians and growing future leaders,” says Derek Webber, creator of the Nationwide Battle of the Bands, in accordance with a press release.
“We’re thrilled to accomplice with an organization like Pepsi with its Racial Equality Journey, a sequence of initiatives and an funding of $400 million over 5 years to handle problems with inequality and create alternative.”
The battle of the bands is an iconic staple within the Black neighborhood that celebrates custom, unites generations and evokes everybody with their unified sound whereas marching proudly and dancing unapologetically in celebration of their ancestors who paved the way in which for his or her rhythm to be on show for all to see, hear and really feel.
“We’re proud to be the title sponsor the Nationwide Battle of the Bands, which is such an unbelievable cultural second for the HBCU Band Group,” stated Chauncey Hamlett, vice chairman and CMO, PBNA South Division.
“I’ve a robust ardour for fostering progress amongst HBCU college students, and I’m pleased with the work we do to spotlight HBCUs throughout the nation.”
The NBOTB was created to be the nation’s greatest kick-off to the autumn marching band season by showcasing new performances of the nation’s prime marching bands. It gives unmatched publicity to the marching bands of HBCUs and has broad enchantment amongst various age teams and socio-economic demographic teams.